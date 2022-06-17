WATCH: Cele visits slain police officer’s family

Faizel Patel

Police minister Bheki Cele has visited the home of 53-year-old Gauteng flying squad police officer Josias Mpepe, who was killed while on duty on the N12 near Daveyton, in the City of Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg.

According to police reports, authorities were patrolling the N12 highway on Monday evening – and spotted a state vehicle parked along the highway between Delmas and Daveyton.

Mpepe’s bullet-riddled body was found inside the car. His service pistol and handcuffs were missing.

Mpepe’s partner, 33-year-old Constable Vusi Nhlapho was found on the scene in an unconscious state.

The member was airlifted to a nearby Johannesburg hospital for medical care and is recovering there.

Speaking to the family, Cele condemned the senseless killing of yet another officer on duty.

[WATCH] Gauteng @SAPoliceService family & SAPS top brass have gathered in their collective grief at the home of Warrant officer Josias Mpepe who was killed while conducting crime prevention duties in Ekurhuleni. The father of one will be laid to rest this Sunday on Fathers Day pic.twitter.com/Gf5F8UxG7d— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) June 17, 2022

Mpepe is expected be laid to rest this Sunday, on Fathers Day.

Earlier this month, Saps head of crime research Major-General Norman Sekhukhune said there has been a spike in the murder of police officers.

Sekhukhune said during the period from October to December, 24 police officers were killed and the number increased to 27 between January and March.

He said officers who were killed were both on and off duty.

