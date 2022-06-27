Roe vs Wade: US abortion rights’ ruling rocks world, including SA – Here’s how
Marizka Coetzer
The US Supreme Court's overturning of the landmark abortion ruling threatens the freedom of women in all countries – including South Africa.
A woman holds up a coat hanger wrapped in red ribbon outside the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit during a protest against the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization on 25 June 2022 Photo: AFP/Getty Images/Elijah Nouvelage
