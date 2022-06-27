Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
27 Jun 2022
5:30 am
South Africa

Roe vs Wade: US abortion rights’ ruling rocks world, including SA – Here’s how

Marizka Coetzer

The US Supreme Court's overturning of the landmark abortion ruling threatens the freedom of women in all countries – including South Africa.

A woman holds up a coat hanger wrapped in red ribbon outside the US Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit during a protest against the Supreme Court's ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization on 25 June 2022 Photo: AFP/Getty Images/Elijah Nouvelage
While women in South Africa have the constitutional right to make decisions concerning reproduction, the US Supreme Court’s overturning on Friday of the landmark Roe vs Wade ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion shows just how tenuous those rights are, experts say. The decision has reverberated around the world, with France one of several US allies condemning the decision. President Emmanuel Macron denounced the threat to women’s freedom. SA’s Women’s Legal Centre director, Seehaam Samaai, said the US case will have no direct implications on the country’s legal framework or rights to abortion. “But it most certainly will contribute to...

Read more on these topics