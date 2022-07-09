News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
South Africa
News
»
South Africa
Gareth Cotterell
Digital News Editor
1 minute read
9 Jul 2022
2:43 pm
Monkeypox ‘unlikely to become a pandemic’
Gareth Cotterell
Experts say they do not foresee monkeypox becoming a pandemic in South Africa.
Photo: iStock
Read more on these topics
Monkeypox