Health dept says ‘ongoing local transmission of mpox’ in Gauteng as more cases reported

None of the patients has a recent travel history to countries or regions currently experiencing an outbreak.

The department of health has confirmed three new cases of mpox were detected in Ekurhuleni in Gauteng.

The newly detected positive cases include a 38-year-old man who presented to the healthcare facility with symptoms of pox.

The other two confirmed mpox cases are a 14-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman, who are both contacts of the other patient.

Departmental spokesperson Foster Mohale said this “suggests there is ongoing local transmission of the virus in the country.”

“This also highlights the necessity of rapid and well-coordinated contact tracing for early detection and effective management of positive cases.”

The cumulative number of positive mpox cases since the outbreak in May 2024 now stands at 31.

The number includes six cases recorded since the beginning of this year.

The patients are currently self-isolating and receiving appropriate clinical management from the healthcare workers.

The department said it has activated outbreak response teams in the province for contact tracing and case investigation in the affected areas.

Mpox risk

Mpox is typically a mild and self-limiting disease with a low case fatality rate.

“The risk of wider transmission remains low in South Africa, but anyone can contract mpox regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation and race. Additionally, all three new mpox patients also tested positive for a relatively unknown but common virus called herpes simplex virus (HSV).

“This is a viral infection that causes painful blisters or ulcers which mainly spreads through skin-to-skin contact, including kissing and unprotected sex. Hence, consistent and correct use of condoms remains the best way to prevent genital herpes and other STIs.”

The virus is generally asymptomatic and treatable but not curable.

The symptoms include a rash that may last 2 – 4 weeks, fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen glands.

Earlier in the month, the department announced three confirmed cases, also identified in Ekurhuleni.

The first patient identified is a 30-year-old male from Ekurhuleni who recently travelled to Kampala in Uganda.

The second and third patients are Ekurhuleni residents, a 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman who were identified through contact tracing.

The department has urged members of the public to be extra vigilant of mpox symptoms.