WATCH: EFF and Operation Dudula clash at scene of deadly tavern shooting in Soweto

Stephen Tau

Barely hours after the tragic killing of patrons at a tavern at the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando, Soweto, a scuffle between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Operation Dudula broke out.

It appears the scuffle was about who arrived at the crime scene first.

All this happened as the police were still busy with investigations in a bid to find out what could have led to the shooting.

The shooting took place at the Mdlalose tavern in the early hours of Sunday. The death toll has risen to 15.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux said the question about who arrived first at the scene was not important. The EFF was represented by it’s national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

The police intervened and managed to quell the tension.

Meanwhile earlier in the day, the police in Gauteng said, according to information received, the incident happened at around 12:30am on Sunday when a group of men armed with armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at the patrons who were sitting inside.

“23 people were shot, 12 of whom were declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital,” Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said in a statement on Sunday.

The death toll kept climbing as the day progressed and as at 4pm, the number of the people who succumbed to their injuries from the shooting, was 15.

There was still no update from the police by 4pm on Sunday. The police ministry led by Bheki Cele is also yet to comment on the shootings.