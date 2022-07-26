SA calls for lasting peace between Palestine and Israel

Faizel Patel

South Africa has affirmed that the only way to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East is through reaching a lasting peace between Palestine and Israel, and restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in accordance with the two-state solution and the relevant UN resolutions.

Foreign Affairs Minister Naledi Pandor was speaking to the Conference of Palestinian Heads of Mission in Africa at Sheraton Hotel, Pretoria on Tuesday.

She says ‘the shifting sands’ in the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East present new challenges, as some countries might be considering new alliances in a changing world.

“We don’t know how this will impact the struggles of the Palestinian people and those we considered allies in your struggle. While some might be wavering in their commitment to the Palestinian cause, South Africa will remain steadfast in our support of your just quest for freedom, justice, and independence.”

Pandor says the Palestinian narrative evokes experiences of South Africa’s own history of racial segregation and oppression.

“As oppressed South Africans, we experienced first-hand the effects of racial inequality and discrimination, and we identify fully with the struggle for freedom and self-determination in Palestine.”

She adds that Israel has consistently offended the UN charter and ignored territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“Since 1967, for over half a century, Israel has constructed over 160 settlements and outposts on land seized from the Palestinian people on which over 600 000 Israelis are living.

Pandor says since the adoption of the first UNSC resolution on the situation in Palestine in March 1948, and despite all subsequent resolutions, the international community has failed to ensure that these resolutions are implemented, and no concrete action has been taken to address the blatant violations of these resolutions.

“How many more reports do we need that call Israel out on their unfair treatment of Palestinians and point out that Israel is implementing apartheid?

“That was a central part of Amnesty International’s ground breaking report earlier this year, and the allegations were echoed by Israeli non-governmental organisations such as B’tselem, as well as Human Rights Watch and the UN Human Rights Council’s report International Commission of Inquiry to Investigate Violations in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.”

The latter report found Israel guilty of gross human rights abuses towards Palestinians. South African Dr Navi Pillay played a leading role as part of this Inquiry,” Pandor added.

Pandor says South Africa’s position on Palestine has always been clear, consistent and convergent with the broader international community.

“We will continue to support all efforts aimed at the establishment of a viable, contiguous Palestinian State, existing side-by-side in peace with Israel, within the internationally recognised 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with all relevant UN resolutions, and international law.

“We are aware that actions by Israel have sought to erase this possibility, this is the desire of the people of Palestine, and we support you,” Pandor said.

Pandor says South Africa’s view is that strong action to support Palestine must be taken by the UN and a committee on apartheid should be established under the auspices of the UN General Assembly.

“In this regard, South Africa calls on UN Member States, as well as the international community to support efforts aimed at resolving the Israel/Palestine conflict and to continue putting pressure on Israel as the occupying power.”

Pandor says advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people must be accompanied by material and practical support.

