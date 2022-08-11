MEC Xolile Nqatha condemns unprotected strike by Amathole Municipality workers

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC in the Eastern Cape, Xolile Nqatha, has condemned a violent unprotected strike by Amathole District Municipality staff.

The department on Wednesday said some of the municipality’s workers have embarked on a strike that led to the water crisis in the surrounding areas.

According to the provincial CoGTA spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam, the employees have been allegedly vandalising water infrastructure.

“The workers had allegedly vandalised water infrastructure and closed water valves blocking water supply to communities, businesses, government institutions, hospitals and clinics.

Illegal strike affects water supply

“The illegal strike has also badly affected the services of the Transnet Phelophepa Health Train which is currently stationed at Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality,” said Ngam.

Ngam stated that employees have a right to strike but should refrain from doing anything illegal.

“While workers have a constitutional right to embark on strike or protest action, they need to understand that water is an essential service, and they don’t have a right to infringe on other people’s rights especially from accessing water for our communities.”

Nqatha on Tuesday visited the vandalised water reservoirs and areas in Raymond Mhlaba and Amahlathi local municipalities to assess the extent of the damage caused by the strike.

Nqatha said this behaviour by Amathole District Municipality staff is criminal.

“Some of the things that have been done are quite harmful and they gravitate towards criminality because what is underway is criminality. It is criminal to close water; water is life; it can’t be justified action or revolutionary to deny our people water,” said Nqatha.

He has called for all impacted municipalities to make sure that there are people held accountable for the damage of the infrastructure.

