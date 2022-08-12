WATCH: Ramaphosa welcomes 14 new ambassadors to SA

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed 14 new ambassadors from across the world to South Africa.

The president received letters of credence from Heads of Mission-Designate from various countries including Eswatini, Sudan, European Union, US and Ethiopia amongst others.

Speaking during a credence ceremony at the Sefako M Makgatho presidential guest house in Tshwane on Thursday, Ramaphosa said since achieving democracy in 1994, South Africa has built strong and meaningful relationships with nations across the world.

“Many of these relationships have their roots in the bonds of solidarity and friendship that were forged during the struggle against apartheid.”

“We remain grateful to all those countries, many of which are represented here today, that gave our leaders and fighters refuge, that provided material and moral support, and that mobilised for the isolation of the apartheid regime,” Ramaphosa said.

Receiving Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate #BetterAfricaBetterWorld https://t.co/7Cdvbbuh5e— Cyril Ramaphosa ???????? (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 11, 2022

Rampahosa told the new ambassadors from across the world the most pressing priority is a swift and equitable economic recovery that leaves no one behind, that now Covid-19 has passed.

“As much as the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on health, livelihoods and national economies, it also brought about new forms of collaboration between countries and strengthened existing partnerships.”

“From this pandemic, we have learned a number of lessons on how we engage with each other as countries and on the importance of mutual respect,” Ramaphosa said.

The president said South Africa has always endeavoured to maintain friendly relations with all countries regardless of location, size or alignment.

“We share a belief in the indivisible unity of humankind and in the centrality of international diplomacy as an instrument of progress, world peace and mutual prosperity.”

He says South Africa seeks to work with its partners across the world to build more democratic, just and equitable world order, one which prioritises the needs and interests of the poor and vulnerable.

Ramaphosa added that the ambassador’s presence in South Africa would further aid the country’s efforts to build a better world that is more egalitarian, that is free of war and conflict, where the rights of women and girls are respected, and where everyone plays their part to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

