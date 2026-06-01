‘One team, one nation’: Ramaphosa rallies SA as Bafana cleared for World Cup battle

Bafana Bafana return to the World Cup for the first time since South Africa hosted the tournament in 2010.

With the Bafana Bafana visa saga resolved, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to unite behind the national football team as it prepares to face Mexico in the Fifa World Cup opener, carrying the hopes of 62 million citizens.

Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed on Sunday night that all players had secured their United States (US) visas and would depart for the tournament on Monday, a day later than originally scheduled.

World Cup

The squad was initially set to leave for its training base in Pachuca, Mexico, on Sunday morning, but an administrative issue left several players without the required paperwork.

Bafana Bafana are returning to the World Cup for the first time since South Africa hosted the tournament in 2010.

Writing in his weekly newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa urged the nation to rally behind Bafana Bafana.

“I call on all South Africans to rally behind our team and show their support. Let us wear the team colours and fly the flag.”

Long journey

The president praised the long journey to transform local football, crediting the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, South African Football Association, clubs, and sponsors, while stressing the symbolic weight of the team’s participation.

“Our communities deserve to live in peace… For 90 minutes, as they play, we will simply be South Africans standing together behind our national team and behind our flag.”

Ramaphosa reminded the squad of the nation’s expectations.

“As I told the Bafana Bafana squad last week, the people of South Africa expect them to bring the trophy home. Yet regardless of how Bafana Bafana fare in the tournament, their participation is as rich with meaning as the 1995 Rugby World Cup.”

Lessons from 1995

Drawing parallels with Nelson Mandela’s iconic gesture at the 1995 Rugby World Cup final, Ramaphosa said: “Much like the national squad, the country has emerged from a prolonged period of difficulty and now looks to the future with hope.”

Ramaphosa concluded with a rallying cry: “One Team. One Nation. Behind Bafana. Behind South Africa. United by our Flag, inspired by our Team. 62 million cheering voices. One Dream.”

Bafana Bafana’s first match will be against Mexico on 11 June 2026.