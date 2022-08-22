WATCH: TikTok video compares King Misuzulu’s coronation to ‘The Lion King’

Faizel Patel

A TikTok video of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s coronation and the officials that attended the ceremony has been compared to some of the characters in the movie The Lion King.

Misuzulu KaZwelithini took the throne on Saturday after a bitter battle for the Zulu crown.

Misuzulu’s coronation came despite an urgent interdict by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu’s daughters – Princesses Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma.

They claimed that the will of their late father, King Goodwill Zwelithini, had been forged.

The coronation took place in the kraal built by his regiments KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma.

Men and women in colourful traditional outfits assembled outside the marble palace on the hills of Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.

The Lion King, the 1994 Disney animated movie, follows the adventures of the young lion Simba, the heir to his father, Mufasa.

Simba’s wicked uncle, Scar, plots to usurp Mufasa’s throne by luring father and son into a stampede of wildebeests.

But Simba escapes, and only Mufasa is killed.

Simba returns as an adult to take back his homeland from Scar with the help of his friends Timon and Pumbaa.

In the TikTok video the creator accurately portrays officials at King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s crowing to the characters in the Lion King.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has been depicted as Simba the lion, his father late King Goodwill Zwelithini as Mufasa, Zwelithini’s fifth wife as Nala, Mangosuthu Buthlezi as Rafiki the shaman of the Pride Lands in Kingdom Hearts and serves as the king’s most trusted adviser.

The video depicts Prince Vulindlela Zulu as Scar, the main antagonist. As the brother of Mufasa and second-born prince of the Pride Lands, Scar was next in line to assume the throne as king.

However, his chances were lost at the birth of his nephew, Simba. This embittered Scar with jealousy and a sense of entitlement, prompting him to develop a regicidal plot to take over the kingdom, with the aid of his hyena henchmen.

The video also has photos of the newly crowned Misuzulu KaZwelithini as new king ready to rule over the Zulu Kingdom.

