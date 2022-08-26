Babita Deokaran murder: Gauteng Health CFO, Tembisa Hospital CEO suspended

Faizel Patel

The chief financial officer of the Gauteng Health Department Lerato Madyo, and the chief executive officer of Tembisa Hospital Ashley Mthunzi have both been suspended with immediate effect.

The Gauteng Provincial Government made the announcement on Friday.

It said the two officials were being placed on suspension to ensure that their presence in the office does not impede the investigation of the serious allegations pertaining to the improper procurement and payment of service providers at Tembisa Hospital.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the possible link to the murder case of Babita Deokaran – former chief director of finance, exemplary public servant and courageous whistleblower who was brutally killed a year ago – the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been appointed to investigate these allegations with urgency.”

In the weeks leading up to her death, Deokaran had flagged numerous dodgy payments from Tembisa Hospital totalling R850 million to various contractors.

Deokaran was gunned down in a hail of bullets outside her home in Winchester Hills, south Johannesburg on 23 August 2021 in what appears to have been a hit.

The department says a criminal case has also been opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Suspensions welcomed

“Premier David Makhura has welcomed the precautionary suspensions and further confirmed that the Gauteng government has referred the matter to the Special Investigating Unit for forensic investigation on an urgent basis.”

The department says the Hawks also confirmed that the murder of Deokaran is receiving the full attention of law enforcement agencies.

To date, five suspects currently appearing before the court are in the process of applying for bail and the state is opposing the applications.

“We want all those responsible for plotting and carrying out the killing of Babita Deokaran to be brought to book. We want the corrupt in government and their cahoots in the private sector to face the consequences of their evil deeds.”

“We have been taking steps to strengthen measures to prevent, detect, investigate and institute both disciplinary action and civil claims against public officials and service providers involved in corrupt procurement practices,” said Makhura.2

More threats to officials

Makhura also confirmed that the Head of Department has recently received threats from “anonymous sources”.

“Yesterday the HOD, Dr. Nomonde Nolutshungu, brought to my attention the threats she received through an email. I immediately directed the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS, Lt. General Elias Mawela, to take appropriate steps to address these threats and find those responsible.”

Makhura said the state has a duty to protect whistleblowers and upright public servants.

“We will never surrender to the crooks and corrupt elements; and will do everything in our power to fight corruption and state capture with every iota of our being,” he said.

