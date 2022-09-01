WATCH: Vasco Da Gama booted out of power in no confidence vote

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg council speaker Vasco Da has been booted out of power in a no-confidence vote.

Da Gama was voted out in the early hours of Thursday morning during a sitting of the City of Johannesburg.

The motion of no confidence was settled with a 136 votes for the motion and 132 against it, resulting in Da Gama’s ouster.

Video: Supplied

The no confidence vote was brought by the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and was backed by the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other smaller parties in council.

ALSO READ: Joburg council speaker Vasco Da Gama to face motion of no confidence

The parties have accused Da Gama of being biased against the Democratic Alliance (DA) coalition members and for interfering in the city’s procurement processes.

Da Gama was also accused of unlawfully appointing the acting secretary for the council.

Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse assured residents that the work of repairing and rebuilding the city remains on track and will not be affected by the outcome of the motion against Da Gama.

“We note with utter shame that certain members of the coalition elected to vote in favour of the motion, we are also aware that ahead of the motion there were allegations of bribery, which will be detailed in an affidavit.”

“As the multi-party government, we will introspect on what needs to be done to regroup, as Joburg cannot afford to be handed back to a cabal who place self-interest ahead of the needs of Joburg’s 6-million residents,” Phalatse said.

Phalatse said the they are nonetheless confident the city will restore order.

“This is but a speed hump on a long road. The repair and rebuild of South Africa’s economic hub has just begun, therefore our work is far from over. We intend on completing this term of office.”

[STATEMENT] Joburg Multi-Party Government and continue with the repair and rebuild of the City pic.twitter.com/jA5mzv6eW9— Executive Mayor Mpho Phalatse (@mphophalatse1) September 1, 2022

Da Gama was supported by the party’s coalition partners in the metro which included ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus).

ALSO READ: Phalatse denies claims City of Joburg uses ‘spy’ equipment