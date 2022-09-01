WATCH: Chester Missing on ‘Cope vs Cope Smackdown’

Faizel Patel

What is wrong with politicians? The embarrassing chaos and shenanigans in Parliament is one thing, but now that unruly behaviour has descended into press briefings.

No doubt, the ‘skop, skiet en donder’ video sent shock waves as the Congress of the People (Cope) press briefing by Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota erupted into a boxing match, albeit lasting less than a minute into the first round.

Fortunately, there were no knockouts, but a few badly bruised egos.

Lekota was meant to address the media about his suspension on Sunday by Cope’s congress national committee (CNC) for allegedly dividing the party and “lack of energy and strength” due to his ill health.

However, a group of angry Cope members stormed the press conference accusing Lekota of being factional and defying the CNC’s decision to suspend him.

Following the brawl which was of serious concern – to see politicians behaving very badly, many were left rolling on the floor laughing as the memes started to fly left, right and centre.

Chester Missing, everyone’s – well almost everyone’s famous South African puppet, and his sidekick, ventriloquist Conrad Koch took on a sideline gig and provided analysis and commentary on the fight.

Missing aptly titled the match “Cope vs Cope Smackdown with puppet commentary”.

It was a wrestling match alight, maybe they were trying to be like John Cena in Sho Madjozi’s song John Cena.

“Some man act rough like John Cena, Some man get buff like John Cena, We used to be cool, when I used to come through, Now you wanna act tough like John Cena.”

COPE vs COPE SMACKDOWN! With puppet commentary. pic.twitter.com/gzQXnxkJj1— Chester Missing (@chestermissing) August 31, 2022

But, on a puppet note, Chester delivers some hilarious commentary that really gets you rolling on the floor with laughter.

“Mosiuoa Lekota almost terrored himself… People dressed (al-jamal) slapping each other, wait for it, now you know my friends, now you know.”

“I thought there were only two people in Cope, so I am excited that they have more than two people… They just Gqeberha’d each other, just wait, hear for it, oh there’s one Gqeberha’s trying to pull down the other Gqeberha, they’re dressed like minions,” commentated Chester.

And… Mr Missing continues, “Now you know, that’s why they’re called cope, because they can’t”.

Another video also being circulated on social media shows Lekota in tears with the caption: “These guys just lost me my party seat and free money with their weak punches”.

