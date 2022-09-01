DA calls for arrests over untreated Umbilo River sewage spillage

Kgomotso Phooko

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for arrests of city managers and municipal staff of the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) over the ongoing sewage discharges into the Umbilo River.

In a parliamentary written reply, the KwaZulu-Natal Environment Affairs confirmed that there has been criminal charges laid against the eThekwini municipality.

Sewerage treatment infrastructure destroyed by floods

The devastating April floods destroyed various sewage treatment works, leading to a lot of pollution flowing into rivers and beaches.

During an oversight visit at the Umbilo River, DA KZN spokesperson on Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs, Heinz de Boer, said the municipality failed to fix the overflowing sewer manhole that continues to discharge raw sewage into the river.

An overflowing sewer manhole at continues to discharge raw sewage at Umbilo River, In Durban. Picture: Democratic Alliance

The road leading to the Umbilo WasteWater Treatment Works in Northdene was damaged during the devastating floods, leading to untreated sewage works.

“This is due to years of unchecked pollution from industry and inefficient and degraded sewage infrastructure resulting in raw sewage causing the water system to be polluted,” said De Boer.

Umbilo river sewage spills

The Umbilo river runs through several communities, a nature reserve and into the Durban Harbour.

“Adding to the disaster is evidence of dye substances also being discharged into the now broken sewerage system, further contaminating the water and riverbanks,” he added.

De Boer said another case was opened against the municipality months ago in terms of the National Environmental Management: Integrated Coastal Management Act of 2008 that initially dealt with ongoing pollution of the Durban Harbour.

The municipality reportedly failed to comply with the instructions of the contravention notice, which may lead to additional charges against them.

He stated that his visit to the Umbilo river proved that the city is slow when it comes to fixing the road and electrical sewage infrastructure.

“This ongoing spill must be added to the active docket and the DA welcomes the involvement of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in the investigation.”

