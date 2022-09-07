Eskom recovers R30m unlawfully paid to Brian Molefe’s pension fund

Faizel Patel

Eskom has confirmed that it has successfully recovered the R30 million it unlawfully paid to former Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe’s Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) during 2016.

In July 2022, the North Gauteng High Court re-affirmed a 2018 high court judgement that had reviewed and set aside a 2016 early retirement agreement between Molefe and Eskom.

In terms of the agreement, Eskom paid to the EPPF approximately R30 million to boost Molefe’s early retirement pension pay-out.

ALSO READ: Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh, two others granted bail of R50 000 each

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the parastatal will not provide any further comment on matter.

“The EPPF, the party in the court process with Molefe, has refunded Eskom.”

#EskomMediaStatement



Eskom has recovered the R30 million unlawfully paid for Brian Molefe’s pension benefit to the Eskom Pension & Provident Fund pic.twitter.com/mBROfhUPSO— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 7, 2022

Earlier this year, Molefe was ordered by the North Gauteng High Court to pay back almost R10 million in pension benefits he received when he left the state-owned entity.

In 2017, the High Court in Pretoria found Molefe had tried to unlawfully enrich himself when he was granted a R30-million pension pay-out of which a third of the benefit was paid out.

The Eskom Pension and Provident Fund said at the time, that it hoped the ruling would bring the drawn-out matter to a close.

Despite initially being told to pay back the money in 2018, Molefe hasn’t paid a cent.

He argued that he hasn’t been told how much he needs to pay back.

Meanwhile, Molefe, Anoj Singh and two others were granted bail of R50 000 each in the R93 million fraud and corruption case against several former Transnet executives.

They were handcuffed by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate, assisted by the Hawks with Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonyha, who have also made bail applications.

The executives, including former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former acting group CFO Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi appeared at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on the 29 August.

ALSO READ: Court orders former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe to pay R10m back to pension fund