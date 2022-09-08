Foot and Mouth Disease nationwide cattle ban lifted

Faizel Patel

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has ended 21-day nationwide ban on the movement of cattle.

The ban was introduced to prevented farmers from moving cattle to curb the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

The 21-day ban was introduced as part of efforts to curb the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in several provinces.

ALSO READ: Lobola negotiations affected as cattle movement banned to stop spread of foot and mouth disease

The department’s spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo says the cooperation of traditional leaders, communities and the police assisted in limiting the spread.

“It is encouraging that the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape Provinces have not had a single case before and during the 21 days. In Gauteng and North West there has been suspect cases around quarantined farms and in Mpumalanga, no new cases have been picked up in past week.”

“In Gauteng and North West there has been suspect cases around quarantined farms and in Mpumalanga, no new cases have been picked up in past week. In Limpopo we will retain the disease management area in the protected zone and around,” Ngcobo said.

He added that in Free State the departments disease management area will cover those areas where no improvement has been observed, including Marquad, Viljoen Skroon and Harrismith.

“In KwaZulu-Natal the disease management area will be retained in KwaNongoma, Ulundi, KwaHlabisa, eHluhluwe and eMtubatuba.”

Minister Didiza said the department will continue with surveillance and vaccination in areas that still has active infections.

We call upon farmers and communities to observe the health protocols that have been put in place and refrain from illegal movement of cattle/animals. Once again, I call for improvement in the primary animal health care and the strengthening of biosecurity measures by all farmers, feedlots and auctioneers.”

Foot and mouth is a contagious disease that affects domesticated and wild animals and can be fatal to animals and livestock.

ALSO READ: Free State Agriculture threatens legal action if foot-and-mouth disease outbreak spreads