Mboweni hits back at Carl Niehaus: ‘Never fight with a pig in mud’

Faizel Patel

Tito Mboweni has hit back at Carl Niehaus after the suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson at the former finance minister.

Niehaus posted a snide comment about Mboweni and a can of pilchards on Wednesday.

Too much-baked beans and pilchards…

It’s not a secret that Mboweni loves cooking. He shares photos of his dishes almost every day.

Those who have been following Mboweni, are well versed in his love for pilchards and his overuse of garlic, and his culinary skills which have drawn a lot of attention.

However, Niehaus could not resist taking a dig at Mboweni with his own edited photo of the former finance minister alongside a can of pilchards.

“Baked beans and Lucky Star pilchards make me think of Tito Mboweni. They are in the same WhatsApp group. Too much makes one fart,” tweeted Niehaus.

ALSO READ: Carl Niehaus takes jab at Tito Mboweni with pilchards jibe on Twitter

However, Mboweni did not take the remark lying down posting a rebuttal to Niehaus’s comment.

“Never fight with a pig in the mud!” tweeted Mboweni.

Never fight with a pig in the mud!



Niehaus takes jab at Tito Mboweni with pilchards jibe on Twitter https://t.co/T8DiQA0Kcn— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) September 8, 2022

Twitter users were not kind to Niehaus and posted a number of comments in defence of Mboweni.

Mhlave (CA) tweeted: “Carl Niehaus disgusts me seriously. Seeing his pic vomit’s me…. I always look at his picture for ukuphalaza inyongo…” while Penny Baker tweeted that Niehaus is completely inconsequential.

“Shame he is a joke, an embarrassment.”

Niehaus is no stranger to controversy.

Neihaus calls Queen Elizabeth a zama zama

On Thursday, Niehaus spoke about the vicious attacks on him, and why he will never betray his revolutionary commitment to full liberation in the more than hour-long live Facebook and YouTube video.

Neihaus also took swipes at Queen Elizabeth II following the 96-year-old passing on Thursday.

On the Queen, Niehaus said: “The British colonial thief has died. Now let the people of South Africa get our diamond, and all the other stolen goods – including the land – back!”

The British colonial thief has died. Now let the people of South Africa get our diamond, and all the other stolen goods – including the land – back! pic.twitter.com/WR85oo2uw6— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 9, 2022



Nandos flame grills Mboweni

Meanwhile, fast food chain, Nandos has also trolled Mboweni.

The former finance minister shared a tweet about a recent dinner he had.

“Great dinner conversation with Mr Vladimir Kazbekov, COO of the New Development Bank ( BRICS Bank). In Johannesburg, Totelino De’Oro. 31 August 2022.”

However, Nandos could not resist and retorted with a post of its own on Mboweni’s “untidy” look.

“Bab’Tito, did you leave straight from our bakery? That flour looks familiar.”

Bab'Tito, did you leave straight from our bakery? ???? that flour looks familiar— NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 1, 2022

Clearly embarrassed by Nando’s comments, Mboweni shared his disgust.

“Really now,” tweeted Mboweni.





ALSO READ: EFF – ‘Queen’s death a tragic reminder of South Africa & Africa’s history’