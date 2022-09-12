Ramaphosa to visit flooded Jagersfontein disaster area

Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit the communities of the Jagersfontein-Charlesville area in the Free State on Monday after a mining dam burst and killed at least three people, leaving dozen injured and destroying several homes.

The Presidency confirmed that four have been reported missing while at least 23 people have been treated for hypothermia and four others for broken legs.

It’s also noted the rescue and recovery efforts involving emergency services and police from towns surrounding the mine and from Mangaung in the Free State.

“The President’s thoughts and prayers are with the families of three people who lost their lives in the incident.”

“The President wishes injured survivors a speedy recovery and a positive outcome in the search for missing residents of the Charlesville neighbourhood,” the Presidency said

National Disaster Management

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma activated the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) on Sunday to assist affected residents in Jagersfontein.

Dlamini-Zuma said the damage in and around the community of Charlesville in Jagersfontein was extensive and had negatively impacted the community.

“Multi-disciplinary teams consisting of the South African Police Service, emergency medical services, health, disaster management, social development, search and rescue personnel and engineers from the mine responded immediately and are on the scene where search, rescue, immediate relief and stabilisation operations are underway.”

Preliminary reports indicated that more than 40 houses were damaged, with 20 of them swept away by the floodwaters.

Environmental Impact

Meanwhile, environmental specialists have cautioned residents to avoid contact with the flood water.

Speaking to EWN, Anja du Plessis said the water infrastructure might also have been affected.

“Concerning that the town is currently without electricity, it might affect the functioning of wastewater treatment plants. Affected communities need to take necessary precautions to ensure that their health is not affected,” said du Plessis.

