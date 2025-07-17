5 projects that are happening this Mandela Day

From healthcare and housing to transport and social relief, this year’s Mandela Day honours Madiba’s legacy not just with words

As the country marks Mandela Day on 18 July 2025, government departments, organisations and civic bodies have lined up impactful community-centred initiatives in tribute to former president Nelson Mandela’s vision of dignity, justice and service.

From healthcare interventions to gender justice campaigns, here are just five of countless inspiring activities taking place this year.

1. Santaco cleans ranks and tackles GBV in Ekurhuleni

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) will mark Mandela Day with a dual-focus initiative at Esquereni Taxi Rank in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

The programme includes a rank cleaning activity and a Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Awareness Drive in partnership with the Commission for Gender Equality.

“Former President Mandela taught us that true freedom is lived when we serve others with dignity,” said Santaco President Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe.

“This campaign reflects our commitment to clean, safe ranks and a taxi industry where no commuter is offended, harassed or harmed.”

The event, which runs from 9am to 1pm, also aligns with Santaco’s broader #SantacoCares and Hlokomela Road Safety and Customer Service campaigns.

2. Gauteng health launches surgical marathons

In a life-saving tribute to Mandela, Gauteng Health has launched surgical marathons at hospitals across the province to reduce surgical backlogs and restore dignity to patients in need.

According to the provincial department, these marathons are underway at facilities like Helen Joseph Hospital Breast Clinic, Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Dr. SK Matseke Hospital

“This initiative draws from the best global practices and ensure equitable access to surgical care and institutionalise time-based clinical accountability.

“It will mean that going forward, patients will be given clear timeframes by when their operations will be performed,” the department said.

3. Gauteng legislature leads community outreach

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature will lead a Mandela Day activation in Westbury by donating essential goods and offering services to vulnerable households and shelters.

Activities include food distribution, health screening, and child protection awareness in disadvantaged areas.

The programme will highlight a key infrastructure project: the construction of change-room facilities (abolition blocks) at the Westbury Open Grounds

4. Premier Kagiso Mokgosi on the Ground in North West

North West Premier Kagiso Mokgosi will take part in Mandela Day activities in Moretele Local Municipality.

It will take place at Mazista village in Swartruggens at 8am

The programme involves handing over renovated homes, delivering school uniforms, and launching a community garden.

Mokgosi said the activities demonstrate government’s commitment to “meaningful change” at grassroots level.

5. Social Development brings services to the Eastern Cape

Minister of Social Development Sisisi Tolashe, joined by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the National Development Agency, will visit Mlungisi Township in the Chris Hani District to bring services directly to residents.

Services include social grants registration, community dialogues and food parcels.

The event starts at 8am at the Mzingisi Skweyiya Community Hall in Ward 17.

From healthcare and housing to transport and social relief, this year’s Mandela Day shows that South Africans are honouring Madiba’s legacy not just with words, but with deeds that uplift communities.

