‘I want people to dance, to feel free’: Mörda Bongz ahead of his Mandela Day performance with Soweto Gospel Choir

Mörda Bongz will share the stage with the Soweto Gospel Choir on Mandela Day. Picture: murdahbongz/Instagram

South Africans love a Gospel song at groove.

In a one-off collaboration with the Soweto Gospel Choir, dance music producer Mörda Bongz says he wants to give people what they seem to yearn for when requesting gospel ditties at groove.

“I want this music to bring peace and joy. I want people to dance, to feel free,” said Mörda, whose real name is Bongani Mohosana.

On Mandela Day, the former half of the duo Black Motion will take to the stage at The Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg to perform with the renowned choir in the Bassline Fest Presents show titled ‘History of House’.

The concert, presented by the South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), is expected to be a soulful and energetic fusion of Afro house, Amapiano, gospel, and timeless house classics.

“We can’t wait to showcase our take on these evergreen house classics, especially doing this on stage with Mörda for the first time,” shared the Soweto Gospel Choir’s Shimmy Jiyane.

A collaborative effort

About a year ago the Soweto Gospel Choir released their Dance-inspired album History of House and they will perform it in front of South African audiences for the first time at the upcoming show.

The ensemble performed the album earlier this year in their three month tour of Australasia where they performed in cities like Perth and Auckland.

The History of House Concert is a collaborative effort between Bassline, broadcaster BET, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation, as it’ll be hosted on Mandela Day.

As part of the celebration, attendees are encouraged to support the “It’s in Your Hands” campaign, where they can bring a blanket to donate at the event.

“With sponsorship from Sampra, new partnerships with BET, and the Nelson Mandela Foundation, we’re committed to supporting local artists and giving back to the community while showcasing our rich musical heritage,” said founder of Bassline Live, Brad Holmes.

