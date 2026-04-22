Bringing colour back to Tshwane CBD

The project blends urban renewal with social activism, creating safer and more welcoming public spaces.

The purple splashes of colour in the Tshwane CBD and the colourful post boxes were not only in awareness of gender based-violence (GBV), but also represented the bright future of Tshwane.

Arcadia city improvement district manager Catherine Keyworth said the Tsotsoletso-managed non-profit company (NPC) was started in 2023 on Mandela Day to clean up the city, but became stagnant.

“We spent a lot of time and energy removing hundreds of bags of waste a day, but then the projects started losing momentum.

“Then Tshwane University of Technology became involved when they accepted my proposal for Tsotsoletso – which means to unify, reunite and rebirth,” she said.

Community safety efforts intensified

Keyworth said a woman, who was raped on Nelson Mandela Drive, contacted Prof Ingrid Mokgobu for help.

“Mokgobu was committed to the well-being of her students and the Tsotsoletso managed area NPC kicked off in June last year.

“They removed approximately 300 drug dealers from the area known as death row. We started clearing vegetation, making it beautiful and safe for people to walk through without feeling under threat,” Keyworth said.

Adding some colour to the city became part of the clean-up of the CBD.

“Everything is this grey and depressing industrial colour and we have forgotten what the joy of the city is”.

Tribute to missing colleague

Purple murals of lionesses are transforming Tshwane. Picture: Supplied

Another big inspiration for the project was the disappearance of one of Keyworth’s colleagues, Moreen Sibanda, who was working with her on the project.

“She was working on the project, disappeared on 14 February, and is still a missing person under suspicious circumstances.

“Her children had to return to their village and I had to open a case. We are still looking for her. On the new artwork in the city, you will see a lot of lionesses. Her clan’s name is Sibanda and that is lion.

“That’s why we put a lot of lionesses, especially around Lion Bridge, to bring awareness that anyone can go missing and a memento as someone who we know and worked closely with has disappeared,” she added.

Keyworth, who works in the CBD with shelters and GBV, was deeply affected by the disappearance of her colleague.

“Sibanda was getting back on her feet after leaving her husband when she disappeared. It hit me hard. That’s why we chose purple for our art in the Jacaranda City.”

Creative solutions for urban renewal

Keyworth added it was important to have momentum not only to remember Sibanda but also to raise awareness of GBV.

She has also approached local graffiti artists from Open Mind Murals to decorate old post boxes and transform them into working dustbins that may put a smile on your face.