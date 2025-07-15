Mandela Day: Secret scarves to be distributed in various parts of the country

Scarf distributions began in Bloemfontein over the weekend and are expected to expand to other communities across the country.

If you are anywhere around South Africa this week, you could be one of the fortunate ones to come across one of the thousands of ‘secret scarves’ placed by the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day.

“I could never have imagined the incredible momentum our secret scarves initiative would gain over the years,” said 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day founder, Carolyn Steyn.

KnitWits for Madiba is a campaign under the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day movement.

67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela was established after Mandela’s former personal assistant, Zelda La Grange, challenged Steyn in 2013 to make the 67 blankets.

The movement has gone on to capture the attention of many South Africans and international celebrities, as well as corporates and KnitWits for Madiba groups, which are active in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Cyprus, the UK, the USA, Ireland, Italy, and India.

Steyn is the widow of South African billionaire Douwe Steyn, who died earlier this year.

A few days after his demise, Steyn posted that it was the couple’s first anniversary without him around. “It’s our wedding anniversary today… Oh, how my heart aches,” wrote Steyn.

Secret scarves

The hand-knit scarves will appear in secret spots nationwide.

Each scarf, crafted with care, will bear a special 67 Blankets tag that reads: “I am not lost. If you are cold and need me, please take me.”

“Over the past decade, the KnitWits have lovingly crafted and distributed thousands of scarves, each one a thread of hope and warmth for someone in need,” said Steyn.

Steyn said this campaign has not only warmed bodies but also hearts, making a profound difference in communities across South Africa and inspiring a movement of kindness that continues to grow.

The scarf distributions have already started in Bloemfontein’s Susanna Wesley Bicentenary Methodist Church over the weekend and are expected to extend to other communities across the country.

On Thursday, a day before Mandela Day, people in George will be able to pick up a scarf at Safe Haven for Your Development and After Care. However, a lot of the work will be done on Friday.

