8-hour power outages coming to these Joburg suburbs this weekend

Residents across several Johannesburg suburbs face lengthy electricity interruptions this weekend as City Power carries out planned maintenance work at two substations.

The outages will stretch up to eight hours across both the south and north of the city.

Joburg South suburbs to lose power for eight hours

Households and businesses across several southern Johannesburg suburbs should prepare for a full-day power interruption on Sunday.

City Power confirmed that maintenance work at the Mondeor Substation, which falls under the Reuven Service Delivery Centre in Region F, will require an outage running from 8am to 4pm.

The affected areas span a broad swathe of the south, taking in:

Mondeor

Meredale

Naturena

Kibler Park

Alan Manor

Mondeor Ext 3, 4 and 5

Ridgeway Ext 3, 4, 5 and 8

Meredale Ext 2, 4, 9 and 26

Winchester Hills Ext 1, 2 and 3

Joburg North Friday outages

The weekend’s disruptions actually begin two days earlier, on Friday, when residents across several northern and central Johannesburg suburbs will face their own planned outage.

City Power‘s Alexandra Service Delivery Centre, operating under Region E, announced that maintenance at the Cydna Substation will result in an interruption from 9am to 5pm.

This outage will affect:

Athol

Melrose

Houghton

Houghton West

Illovo

Kent Park

Melrose Arch

City Power advisories

City Power said maintenance during outages forms part of its wider service improvement programme.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our programme of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility stated.

Residents are reminded that power could potentially return before the scheduled times.

“As the supply may be restored at any time, customers are urged to always treat their electricity supply points as live,” City Power said.

The utility added that it “regrets any inconvenience that may be caused by this interruption.”

