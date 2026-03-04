NPA pushes back against claims of interference, stalling in JDA CEO, City Power cases

JDA's chief executive Themba Mathibe was arrested and charged with money laundering in late January.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says an internal review has found no evidence that senior officials improperly influenced the handling of several high-profile commercial crime cases.

At the centre of the controversy is Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) CEO Themba Mathibe, whose arrest in January 2026 sparked headlines – and questions.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Andy Mothibi ordered an internal probe last month after media reports suggested that cases were being stalled or mishandled by the NPA’s Gauteng division.

JDA CEO Themba Mathibe case

Mathibe was arrested on 26 January at his Bryanston home after police allegedly found large sums of cash on the property.

The 28-year-old was charged with money laundering and granted R50 000 bail by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court. His case returns to court on 2 June.

News24 reported the matter had not been enrolled in the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Palm Ridge, despite serious allegations.

It was also suggested that a senior official in the NPA’s Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU) Johannesburg office declined to move the case forward because only R450 000 – and not R2 million as widely reported – had been found.

As a result, Mothibi instructed acting Johannesburg Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Livingstone Sakata to investigate whether proper processes had been followed.

According to the NPA, its office for ethics and accountability reviewed the docket, charge sheet, and other related documents and found that the reporting did not line up with the official case file.

The authority confirmed that less than R500 000 was recovered.

“The case was not enrolled by the SCCU in the division, as the unit has a limited mandate and only deals with the most complex, high-value matters.

“The case was therefore referred to the general,” the statement reads.

March 4, 2026

Investigators are still working to determine whether the seized cash may be linked to a cash-in-transit robbery.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is also involved.

“The case will be closely monitored.”

R64 million City Power saga

The NPA also addressed claims that it had “stalled” a R64 million fraud and corruption case involving four City Power executives, including outgoing CEO Tshifularo Mashava.

An article published on 31 January 2026 alleged that prosecutors failed to act on a completed Hawks investigation, delaying arrests and prosecutions.

But the institution clarified on Wednesday that the probe is still very much alive.

“The matter is complex, sensitive, and very serious and requires a thorough investigation to ensure that the truth is established.

“The NPA remains committed to the speedy finalisation of the matter, but cannot compromise the investigation. The media will be kept abreast of developments.”

Another case under review

The prosecuting authority confirmed it is also looking into allegations that charges were withdrawn in a separate R116 million IT procurement case linked to the Gauteng Shared Service Centre.

Once again, the NPA stressed that the evidence is being assessed and investigations are ongoing.

“The media and public are assured of the NPA’s commitment to addressing unethical conduct, but appeals for a measure of patience to ensure that justice is done for all those involved in this matter.”

