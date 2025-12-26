88 people declared undesirable at Lebombo border on Christmas Day

Border authority processed more than 18 000 travellers as festive season movements peaked.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) declared 88 individuals undesirable at the Lebombo Port of Entry on Christmas Day.

According to the authority, this was primarily due to overstaying their legally permitted 90-day period in South Africa.

Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato confirmed that, despite increased traveller movements during the festive period, the port of entry maintained operational efficiency while conducting rigorous law enforcement activities.

On 25 December 2025, the authority successfully processed more than 18 450 travellers who were exiting South Africa through the Lebombo border post.

Automated systems handle bulk of Christmas processing

The majority of departing travellers moved through automated systems, with only 450 people, mainly women and children, requiring manual processing.

Masiapato explained that these individuals are currently being captured and reconciled on the Enhanced Movement Control System.

“The Border Management Authority remains fully deployed and vigilant, ensuring both the facilitation of legitimate movement and the prevention of illegal activities at our ports of entry and along the borderline, particularly during this peak festive period,” said Masiapato.

The commissioner emphasised that the authority balanced efficient processing with security measures, ensuring legitimate travel continued smoothly while maintaining border integrity.

Boxing Day operations yield smuggling arrests

Law enforcement activity intensified in the early hours of 26 December.

“BMA law enforcement officials intercepted more than 80 Nike Sneakers from an individual attempting to enter them into South Africa illegally,” Masiapato revealed.

Nike merchandise seized at the Lebombo border. Picture: BMA/Supplied

He added that authorities also arrested one person suspected of facilitating illegal migration.

Furthermore, Masiapato confirmed the suspected facilitator was charged for aiding and abetting in accordance with the Immigration Act.

“In this regard, all affected individuals are being processed in line with applicable immigration and law enforcement prescripts,” he stated.

Cargo operations clear N4 corridor congestion

The authority cleared approximately 805 trucks at KM7 on Christmas Day, moving cargo out of South Africa into Mozambique and onward to the Port of Maputo.

The successful processing of these cargo movements eliminated congestion along the N4 corridor towards the Lebombo Port of Entry.

Masiapato reported that the N4 corridor is currently cleared of any congestion towards the Lebombo border post.

The commissioner confirmed the border post has returned to normal operations. “The BMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will continue to provide further updates as and when necessary.”

