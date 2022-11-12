Accidents: Three killed on R76 in Bethlehem

Citizen Reporter

South African roads claimed three lives on Friday (11 November) night after a driver lost control of his vehicle in the wet weather, leading to an accident.

According to reports, the driver and five other passengers were travelling along the R76 road between Bethlehem and Lindley in a sedan vehicle. It was around 8pm that the vehicle is believed to have overturned after the driver allegedly lost control.

Preliminary police reports confirmed that their members attended an accident scene where they found the sedan with six occupants inside, including the driver, lying on its side.

After emergency services arrived to pull the occupants free, it was discovered that two men and one woman died instantly on the scene.

ALSO READ: Six killed in major Bloemfontein accident

The three other survivors, one woman and two men, were rushed to a local hospital in Bethlehem for medical treatment. The names of the three deceased are unknown at this stage. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

Second accident to claim three lives

This is the second time this year that three lives were claimed in a similar fashion along the same road.

In June this year, at around 8am in the morning, the driver of a silver-grey Opel Corsa bakkie was travelling from Kroonstad to Bethlehem. The driver allegedly picked up six people in Kroonstad and two others in Lindley on the R76 Road.

About 10 kilometres towards Bethlehem the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to veer off the road hitting a tree on the side of the road. Three people – including a man and two women – died at the scene. The driver was not injured while other passengers were admitted to the local hospital in Bethlehem for further medical attention.

NOW READ: 11 killed in Mpumalanga horror accidents

Transport minister urges SA to practice safe driving ahead of festive season

As South Africa approaches its festive season, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged all motorists to practice safe driving in order to not pose a danger to themselves as well as other motorists.

“We are headed towards our festive season and the Department of Transport working alongside law enforcement officials will ensure that there is great visibility on our roads in attempts of curbing carnage. I would also like to urge all our motorists to practice safe driving on the roads as this too, would aid the fight against road accidents,” said Mbalula.

*Additional reporting by Devina Haripersad