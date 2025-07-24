Baggage bombshell: Acsa acts after OR Tambo Airport passenger found with grenades in Ethiopia

Acsa takes decisive action after a passenger from OR Tambo was found with training grenades in Ethiopia.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) is taking firm steps following a serious security breach at OR Tambo International Airport after a passenger was found in possession of two training hand grenades in Ethiopia.

Passenger flagged at Addis Ababa

The incident came to light when Ethiopian Airlines notified Acsa that a passenger who had departed from OR Tambo was found with the training grenades during reverse baggage screening at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This triggered immediate reporting to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), as required by national protocols.

“This breach occurred within the Hold Baggage Screening (HBS) area, which is currently under the operational control of Aviation Coordination Services (ACS),” said Acsa in a statement released on Thursday.

Dispute over baggage screening responsibility

Acsa has clarified that ACS is a third-party entity governed by the Airlines Association of Southern Africa (AASA) and the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa (BARSA).

ACS is operating the HBS without a valid legal contract or legislative recognition.

“ACS has no legal basis or contract to carry out HBS services and operates contrary to public procurement legislation,” said Acsa.

The company has moved to terminate ACS’s services, citing violations of the constitution, the Acsa Act, the Civil Aviation Act, and other regulations.

While ACS has accepted liability for the incident and has taken disciplinary action against the employee involved. However, Acsa has reported the long-standing irregular arrangement to the Public Contracts Integrity Unit (PCI), the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the Auditor General.

Security interventions underway

In the interim, Acsa has ramped up airport security and is collaborating with law enforcement agencies, the Border Management Agency, the South African Police Service, the State Security Agency, and the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department.

The measures include increased surveillance, enhanced oversight, and ongoing staff training to prevent future lapses.

“We remain unwavering in our commitment to passenger safety and aviation integrity,” Acsa stated.

The company has issued a tender to in-source HBS operations. But ACS has launched a court challenge that currently blocks Acsa from implementing this decision.

Acsa has since been granted leave to appeal the interdict.

