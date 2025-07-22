FlySafair cancels more than 20 flights, offers refunds as pilots’ strike continues [VIDEO]

FlySafair says its pilots are already among the highest-paid in the country.

A FlySafair plane parked in a hangar as pilots continue with their strike. Picture: Supplied

Low-cost airline FlySafair has grounded more flights as the pilots’ strike enters a second day.

FlySafair said it had to cancel 26 flights on Monday, which accounts for 13% of its operations amid the ongoing wage strike by its pilots.

Strike

More than 200 pilots have gone on strike.

The airline’s pilots have rejected the airline’s 5.7% wage increase offer, sticking to their demand of a 10.5% hike.

Highest paid pilots

On Monday, the low-cost carrier’s chief marketing officer, Kirby Gordon, said that the airline’s pilots were already among the highest-paid in the country.

“Our captains earn between R1.8 and R2.3 million annually. Many pilots earn more than members of FlySafair’s executive committee.”

Cancelled flights

However, the pilots are continuing with their strike for a second day, resulting in more flight cancellations.

“Due to the intensifying pilot strike, two of our flights departing on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, have unfortunately been cancelled,” FlySafair said.

“If your flight has been affected, we’ve put measures in place to assist you. All other flights will operate as scheduled for tomorrow.”

Refunds

Gordon said they regretted having to cancel the flights.

“It is with deep regret that we had to cancel some flights. Although we had commitment from several pilots that they intend to operate these flights, we had a number of them withdraw from duty late last night, which was obviously unanticipated.

“As a result of that, we were forced to cancel 26 of 174 flights today [Monday], leaving people to find other options to get from A to B,” Gordon said.

Gordon said they are processing refunds to passengers who have been affected by cancelled flights.

“I believe most of them have already been processed on our side, so it’s just a matter of bank clearing.”

More cancellations

Solidarity spokesperson Helgard Cronjé said the delay in negotiations could lead to further flight cancellations.

“FlySafair underestimated how disruptive the lockout would be. It is costing them too much, and the passengers are paying the price.

“Yet FlySafair has indicated that it is prepared to start the negotiation process only by Wednesday. As a result, thousands of passengers will still be affected before FlySafair comes to the table,” said Cronjé.

Solidarity said it hopes that FlySafair’s agreement to the mediation process will be the start of “real solutions – solutions that approach its pilots’ concerns with real seriousness and that could mean better working relations for the future.”

