Skin-lightening products, unregistered medicines from Nigeria seized at OR Tambo

The products will be destroyed, according to the BMA.

The Port Health team working in the cargo section of the OR Tambo International Airport intercepted 865kg of skin lightning products and unregistered medicine on Thursday. Picture: BMA

The Border Management Authority (BMA) Port Health team has intercepted a consignment of harmful products and unregistered medicine at OR Tambo International Airport brought on a flight from Nigeria.

Seizure

Mmemme Mogotsi, spokesperson for the BMA, said the team intercepted 865kg of skin lightning products as well as unregistered medicine on Thursday.

Skin lightening products are prohibited in South Africa as they cause harm to the skin. The products came in a flight from Nigeria and will be destroyed.

“Unregistered medicines were also found and detained for destruction. Port health and environmental health practitioners work very closely with officials from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority who play an important role in advising officials on product identification and what steps to take,” said Mogotsi.

Regulations

Meanwhile, the commissioner of the Border Management Authority, Dr Mike Masiapato, has outlined detailed port health regulations that will be undertaken at ports.

“All arriving travellers must expect to be screened and searched on their arrival at the ports of entry. We have employed all our resources and intensified our work during this festive season to ensure our borders are secured.

“We aim to record significant success with interceptions around the ports of entry and border law enforcement areas,” said Masiapato.

The BMA is responsible and accountable for the entire border environment ensuring legitimate movement of goods and people, while Port Health, a special function of the BMA, monitors and evaluates all foodstuffs, cosmetics, disinfectants, hazardous substances and medicines entering South Africa through the ports.

Illegal immigrants

Earlier this week, the BMA intercepted 42 buses transporting children across the Beitbridge border post into South Africa on Sunday.

Authorities searched the buses and found children under the age of eight years travelling without parents or guardians.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said all the people in the 42 buses were refused entry into South Africa and sent back to Zimbabwe.

