Daily news update: Thousands stranded at OR Tambo airport, 20 die on road at start of long weekend, Simon’s Town fire under control

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, OR Tambo International Airport’s luggage system has broken down to strand thousands of travellers, 20 people lost their lives in separate road crashes on Saturday, and firefighters finally manage to get the Simon’s Town fire under control.

We also look at Gauteng Police arresting more than 300 suspected illegal miners, and Zahara’s funeral in the Eastern Cape.

News today: 24 December

Thousands of travellers stranded without luggage at OR Tambo airport during festive season chaos

OR Tambo International Airport is grappling with an operational nightmare on Saturday, during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The airport’s luggage sortation system has broken down, causing a delay in baggage handling and delivery, just as holiday travellers were gearing up for festive celebrations.

Picture: iStock

Passengers have been left in the lurch, finding themselves without their luggage and essential personal belongings as the airport rushes to address the issue.

A deadly start to long weekend as 20 people die in separate road crashes

It has been a deadly start to the long Christmas weekend after 20 people lost their lives in separate road crashes in three provinces.

Picture: iStock

In Mpumalanga, six people were killed when the mini-bus they were traveling in overturned on the R38 near Nelshoogte Pass between Barberton and Badplaas on Saturday.

Firefighters finally manage to get Simon’s Town blaze under control

The Disaster Risk Management spokesperson in Simon’s Town, Sonica Lategan, said late on Saturday morning that firefighting efforts have been scaled back.

A Fire and Rescue helicopter water bombs a line of wildfire above the residential neighbourhood of Glencairn, near Simon’s Town, on 22 December 2023. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

She added that all the residents that had to evacuate their homes have been cleared to return to their houses.

Breaking News, Police convinced of foul play in Willem Kruger investigation

According to a report, Mr Kruger is said to have disappeared in the early hours of November 13, 2022 after attending a bachelor’s party at Henbase Lodge, near Morgenzon.

Willem Kruger.

It is further reported that his friends sought for him as well as his car. After learning of his disappearance, this was formally reported to the Police.

Police arrest more than 300 undocumented foreign nationals for illegal mining in Gauteng

The police in Gauteng have pounced on more than 300 suspected illegal miners, while two others were arrested in North West.

Photo: iStock

The alleged zama zamas, who are undocumented foreign nationals, were arrested across different areas in the province, where illegal mining activities take place.

Man accused of decapitating mother and sister to represent himself in court

The court appearance of a man accused of killing his mother and sister has been postponed due to outstanding DNA and ballistic reports.

Picture: iStock

Elias Mkhize appeared at the Richmond Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday. The matter was postponed to 25 January.

WATCH: Zahara’s funeral underway in East London

Award winning singer Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana is being laid to rest in her province of birth in the Eastern Cape.

The funeral of Zahara is taking place in East London. Picture: zaharasa/Instagram

The funeral is taking place at the East London International Convention Center (ELICC).

Actor Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home, suspect arrested

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his luxury Malibu home, police said Friday, with the suspect arrested and charged with assault and burglary.

US actor Charlie Sheen was attacked at his home by one of his neighbours. Pic: Alliance/AFP / Geisler-Fotopress / Nicole Kubelka/Geisler-Fotopress

Officers were called to the Two and a Half Men star’s home for a “battery/disturbance,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Chiefs make it three on the spin as Ngcobo cracker tames Richards Bay

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo repaid the faith Cavin Johnson has shown in him on Saturday, his fine goal giving Amakhosi a 1-0 DStv Premiership win over Richards Bay at FNB Stadium.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo scored the winner for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix.

Ngcobo gave an interview with the media this week in which he praised Johnson’s improvement of the team since coming in as caretaker coach last month, and talked about his own fight to get back into the Chiefs first team.

Bulls fired up for open play battle against Stormers

The Bulls are fired up and ready to engage the Stormers in an open play battle in their crucial United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 7pm).

Bulls flyer Kurt-Lee Arendse will play an important role in their plan to keep the ball in play during their URC clash against the Stormers. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Traditionally the Bulls have been known as a more forward driven side, but over the past few seasons have become a lot more expansive as they have changed up their game.

