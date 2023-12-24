Daily news update: Thousands stranded at OR Tambo airport, 20 die on road at start of long weekend, Simon’s Town fire under control
In today’s news, OR Tambo International Airport’s luggage system has broken down to strand thousands of travellers, 20 people lost their lives in separate road crashes on Saturday, and firefighters finally manage to get the Simon’s Town fire under control.
We also look at Gauteng Police arresting more than 300 suspected illegal miners, and Zahara’s funeral in the Eastern Cape.
News today: 24 December
Thousands of travellers stranded without luggage at OR Tambo airport during festive season chaos
OR Tambo International Airport is grappling with an operational nightmare on Saturday, during one of the busiest travel periods of the year. The airport’s luggage sortation system has broken down, causing a delay in baggage handling and delivery, just as holiday travellers were gearing up for festive celebrations.
Passengers have been left in the lurch, finding themselves without their luggage and essential personal belongings as the airport rushes to address the issue.
A deadly start to long weekend as 20 people die in separate road crashes
It has been a deadly start to the long Christmas weekend after 20 people lost their lives in separate road crashes in three provinces.
In Mpumalanga, six people were killed when the mini-bus they were traveling in overturned on the R38 near Nelshoogte Pass between Barberton and Badplaas on Saturday.
Firefighters finally manage to get Simon’s Town blaze under control
The Disaster Risk Management spokesperson in Simon’s Town, Sonica Lategan, said late on Saturday morning that firefighting efforts have been scaled back.
She added that all the residents that had to evacuate their homes have been cleared to return to their houses.
Breaking News, Police convinced of foul play in Willem Kruger investigation
According to a report, Mr Kruger is said to have disappeared in the early hours of November 13, 2022 after attending a bachelor’s party at Henbase Lodge, near Morgenzon.
It is further reported that his friends sought for him as well as his car. After learning of his disappearance, this was formally reported to the Police.
Police arrest more than 300 undocumented foreign nationals for illegal mining in Gauteng
The police in Gauteng have pounced on more than 300 suspected illegal miners, while two others were arrested in North West.
The alleged zama zamas, who are undocumented foreign nationals, were arrested across different areas in the province, where illegal mining activities take place.
Man accused of decapitating mother and sister to represent himself in court
The court appearance of a man accused of killing his mother and sister has been postponed due to outstanding DNA and ballistic reports.
Elias Mkhize appeared at the Richmond Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday. The matter was postponed to 25 January.
WATCH: Zahara’s funeral underway in East London
Award winning singer Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana is being laid to rest in her province of birth in the Eastern Cape.
The funeral is taking place at the East London International Convention Center (ELICC).
Actor Charlie Sheen attacked in his Malibu home, suspect arrested
Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his luxury Malibu home, police said Friday, with the suspect arrested and charged with assault and burglary.
Officers were called to the Two and a Half Men star’s home for a “battery/disturbance,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Chiefs make it three on the spin as Ngcobo cracker tames Richards Bay
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo repaid the faith Cavin Johnson has shown in him on Saturday, his fine goal giving Amakhosi a 1-0 DStv Premiership win over Richards Bay at FNB Stadium.
Ngcobo gave an interview with the media this week in which he praised Johnson’s improvement of the team since coming in as caretaker coach last month, and talked about his own fight to get back into the Chiefs first team.
Bulls fired up for open play battle against Stormers
The Bulls are fired up and ready to engage the Stormers in an open play battle in their crucial United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night (kick-off 7pm).
Traditionally the Bulls have been known as a more forward driven side, but over the past few seasons have become a lot more expansive as they have changed up their game.