ACSA expects no disruptions amid e-hailing strike in KZN,offers alternatives

ACSA says other transport options are available during the e-hailing strike set to begin on Monday in KZN.

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has assured travellers that there will be no disruptions at the Durban King Shaka International Airport in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) during the e-hailing protest.

The KZN e-Hailing Council is set to start its four-day strike action on Monday.

“We would like to assure all travellers that contingency plans have been put in place to mitigate any disruptions to airport operations,” said ACSA in a statement on Sunday.

Other transport options available

“To ensure a smooth travel experience, passengers are urged to allow for extra travel time. We also recommend the use of online check-in before departure,” said ACSA.

ACSA said other transportations such as Airport Accredited Metered Taxi operators, Airport Shuttles, Car Rentals and Public Transport services will be available.

The transportation services at the airport can be located as follows:

Airport Accredited Metered Taxi operators are outside the terminal building at the Pick-up zone.

Public Transport and Airport Shuttles are located at the Coach staging area near long-stay parking.

Car Rentals are located outside the terminal building near the Multi Storey Parkade.

More information about the authorised Airport Metered Taxi operators at King Shaka International Airport is obtainable on their website or the ACSA Mobile App.

Affected areas due to the e-hailing strike

Although the strike action is set to take place at the airport, the KZN E-hailing Council stated that the protest is against the app companies, namely Uber, Bolt, and inDrive.

The strike will affect the following areas:

Pietermaritzburg (PMB),

Richards Bay, and

Port Shepstone

According to the council, the strike is in response to several critical issues affecting the livelihood and safety of drivers and vehicle owners who operate on the platforms.

The strike concerns:

Excessive Commission Fees: The current commission structure is unsustainable, with drivers and vehicle owners losing up to 40-50% on some trips. This has led to severe financial strain, making it difficult for drivers to cover basic expenses such as fuel and vehicle maintenance.

Safety Concerns: Drivers are urging for app users to register with a valid ID and undergo face recognition. This applies to both existing customers and new riders, ensuring that the identity of every user is verified, which will greatly enhance the safety of drivers and passengers.

Promotional Prices: Requesting the removal of certain promotional offers that lack transparency and negatively impact drivers’ earnings. Some trips are priced at promotional rates and drivers say this affects the drivers’ compensation and results in them effectively operating at a loss.

Vehicle Age Restrictions: There is a demand that the current age limits on vehicles be removed until the vehicles are fully paid off. This will allow drivers to continue operating without the undue financial pressure of having to replace vehicles prematurely.

