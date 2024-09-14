ACSA confirms deaths at OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports

Police are investigating both incidents

Two people have died in separate incidents at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) in Johannesburg and King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed the deaths late on Saturday evening.

Investigations

Acsa spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said both incidents are being investigated.

“Officials at ORTIA received a call at 15:10 reporting that a person had fallen from parking level 5 to the ground level. Law enforcement and airport health officials stationed at the 24-hour clinic were immediately alerted to the incident. Paramedics later arrived and declared the unidentified traveller dead on the scene.

“ACSA can also confirm that an unidentified male passenger passed away at King Shaka International Airport. The passenger reportedly collapsed at the terminal’s domestic arrival area. Emergency services were immediately called and attended to him, but he was unfortunately declared dead on the scene,” Mulibana said.

Condolences

Mulibana added that the cause of death in both incidents is still unknown.

“We can confirm that the matter has been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and that an inquest docket has been opened for further investigations. ACSA extends deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of both travellers during this difficult time.”

Flights resume

Meanwhile, flights have resumed at King Phalo Airport in East London after pandemonium at the airport on Friday amid gloomy weather conditions coupled with Navigation Systems problems made it impossible for any flights to land or take off at the facility.

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said dozens of travellers were left stranded and frustrated.

“Weather conditions have improved significantly; the skies have cleared and flights are back in the skies. Our colleagues at ATNS [Air Traffic Navigation Services] are working around the clock to have their navigation systems challenges resolved.”

Acsa last week said six flights were cancelled and two others delayed on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions and the suspension of certain Instrument Flight Procedures at King Phalo Airport.

Instrument navigation

Last month, ATNS suspended procedures for all instrument-navigation flight approaches at airports in George, Kimberley, Polokwane, Mthatha and Richards Bay indefinitely.

The suspension affected flights to these airports.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy gave ATNS two weeks to resolve the navigation suspension at the airports.

