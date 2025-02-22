Court interdicts Tshwane from impounding Wanatu and other e-hailing service vehicles

The court ruled against Tshwane, interdicting it from impounding e-hailing vehicles until the permit process is reinstated.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has interdicted the City of Tshwane from impounding Wanatu vehicles operating without permits.

Earlier this month, Wanatu, which had been operating in Pretoria and Centurion since October last year, suspended its services after the Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) impounded two of its vehicles.

The TMPD argued that the service did not have the correct permits.

At the time, the Afrikaans e-hailing service said all its vehicles were licensed and roadworthy. However, they did not have permits due to an applications backlog at the City of Tshwane.

‘Victory for Wanatu’

Wanatu approached the court, arguing that the current legislation requiring permits for taxi services does not apply to e-transport services.

It argued that obtaining the correct permits was impossible. The Gauteng department of roads and transport had stopped accepting and processing all permit applications.

The court ruled against Tshwane, interdicting it from impounding e-hailing vehicles until the permit process is reinstated.

Wanatu CEO Judith van der Walt celebrated the ruling, labeling it a victory for e-transport service operators and all Pretoria residents who need safe and convenient transport.

“This is a victory for every e-commuter driver in the Tshwane metro. The city cannot punish drivers for a backlog they did not cause,” Van der Walt said.

Van der Walt said Wanatu would comply with all necessary regulations.

‘Legal opinion’

The City of Tshwane said it would study the court ruling on Wanatu and seek legal opinion.

The city said it would engage with its national and provincial counterparts in the departments of roads and transport for a way forward.

“Tshwane will make a public announcement after concluding all the necessary consultations with the relevant stakeholders and determine the way forward,” it said.

“The city remains committed to working with stakeholders to ensure that the law is upheld, permits duly issued to those that comply and ensuring these service providers can participate in the city’s economy.”