ACSA confirms flight cancellations at King Phalo Airport in East London

Some flights were cancelled, while others were delayed due to severe weather conditions and the suspension of certain Instrument Flight Procedures.

Six flights were cancelled and two others were delayed at King Phalo Airport in East London. Picture: X/@MissPampi

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed six flights were cancelled and two others were delayed on Wednesday due to severe weather conditions and the suspension of certain Instrument Flight Procedures at King Phalo Airport in East London.

ACSA spokesperson Ernest Mulibana said the flight procedures are currently undergoing mandatory periodic reviews as part of safety measures.

Flights affected

“Therefore, under certain weather condition, particularly with reduced visibility, aircrafts may not be able to procedurally commence approach and landing. King Phalo Airport has two runways which could not be used until the weather conditions improved.

“Prevalent high winds in the area further necessitated increased tactical safety parameters to be instituted in order to ensure optimal safe flight operations. At the moment, weather conditions have improved, and normal operations have resumed,” Mulibana said.

Mulibana, however, said inclement weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

“Passengers are encouraged to continuously check flight information updates on ACSA App and directly with the airlines. ACSA apologises for the inconvenience caused.”

Flight instrument crisis

Last month, Air Traffic Navigation Services (ATNS) suspended procedures for all instrument-navigation flight approaches at airports in George, Kimberley, Polokwane, Mthatha and Richards Bay indefinitely.

The suspension has affected flights to these airports.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy gave ATNS two weeks to resolve the navigation suspension at the airports.

Air Traffic Navigation Services explained that the ongoing crisis is mainly due to a maintenance programme for instrument flight procedures that it is conducting at the airports.

Visual approaches

It said under the suspension, pilots may fly visual approaches in favourable weather conditions. However, at night or during cloudy, misty or rainy weather, approaches may not be permissible.

“These procedures are based on South African Civil Aviation Authority and International Civil Aviation Organisation procedures for air navigation services — aircraft operations (ICAO Pan-Ops) design criteria which change from time to time”

ATNS said as part of the process, the procedures are being reviewed and updated to meet the current ICAO Pan-Ops criteria and advances in technology.

