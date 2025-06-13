Eastern Cape councillor arrested for role in businessman kidnapping

The councillor's accomplice, who allegedly carried out the kidnapping, remains in custody.

An East London councillor has on Friday been released on R2 000 bail after she was arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a businessman in Dimbiza, Eastern Cape.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged for aiding the escape of a man who abducted the 42-year-old hardware store owner on 10 June.

Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the 34-year-old man allegedly forcefully shoved the business owner into a car belonging to the owner before speeding off.

Kidnapper intercepted

The East London-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation kidnapping task team was alerted of the incident and attended to the matter, which the Hawks say was a shameless kidnapping act.

“The kidnapping task team of the Hawks, in collaboration with the East London Flying Squad and the Dog Unit (K9), acted swiftly to vital information received from alert community members; the team then followed the vehicle of interest,” Fumba said.

“In a well-coordinated tactical action, the team intercepted the vehicle and arrested the male suspect on the spot,” he added.

Councillor linked to kidnapping

Fumba said further investigations pointed to the involvement of the local councillor, who allegedly tried to help the suspect.

“Both accused appeared before the Dimbaza Magistrate’s Court on 12 June 2025.”

While the councillor was granted bail, the male suspect remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on 19 June for a formal bail application.

Officers commended

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, commended the collaborative effort and decisive action of the law enforcement officers.

“The arrest demonstrates the power of coordinated policing and critical role communities play in tackling serious crime,” Ngwenya said.

