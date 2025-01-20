Just 7 days of jet fuel left at OR Tambo International Airport

The warning comes from Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) following a fire at the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa.

OR Tambo International Airport is facing a critical jet fuel shortage, with current supplies projected to last just over seven days (7.6).

This comes after a fire at the National Petroleum Refiners of South Africa (NATREF) refinery on 4 January 2025 impacted the production of jet fuel nationally.

Fuel shortage

The Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) said OR Tambo International Airport has 27.1 million litres of jet fuel currently available.

Acsa has assured travellers it has secured enough jet fuel for O.R. Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) for January and is collaborating to mitigate any disruption during February.

“The airport currently utilises about 3.6 million litres of jet fuel a day which means that there are about 7.6 days of stock on hand until the week ending 02/02/2025.”

Demand

Acsa said collaborative efforts between the Fuels Industry Association of Southern Africa (FIASA), NATREF, and various government agencies, including the Central Energy Fund, Strategic Fuel Fund, and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources are underway to find February’s projected demand of 97.2 million litres.

“The distribution of fuel remains at the discretion of airlines and fuel suppliers subject to their respective commercial contracts.

“Airlines and suppliers are exploring alternative measures, such as tankering (refuelling at other airports ), to manage fuel needs.

“Some airlines have raised concerns that their suppliers are restricting them and are not able to secure enough fuel to get them to their next destinations, and have started making alternative plans to make fuel stops at other airports,” Acsa said.

Airlines

Acsa said airlines are entitled to take measures they consider prudent in the circumstances to save the current fuel reserves until certainty about February prevails.

The company reassured airlines, passengers, and all stakeholders that every necessary step is being taken to maintain normal airport operations and ensure the secure and uninterrupted availability of jet fuel at OR Tambo International Airport.

“Acsa remains committed to transparent and timely communication and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Passengers

It advised passengers to stay informed about potential delays and disruptions by maintaining regular contact with their airlines.

ACSA recommends passengers allocate extra time for connections, particularly for international flights, which require more time for immigration and customs processing.

“For a smooth connection between flights, it is important for passengers to allocate adequate time between the arrival and the departure of the next flight.

“As OR Tambo International Airport navigates jet fuel challenges and airlines make their own arrangements to refuel, it is important for passengers to liaise with their airlines of choice,” Acsa said.

The company has encouraged fuel suppliers to build fuel reserves.

“The additional fuel carried by aircraft beyond the planned requirements for a flight, which serves as a critical safety buffer for unforeseen circumstances such as delays, diversions, or unexpected changes in flight conditions.”

Gratitude

Acsa has extended its gratitude to all partners, customers, and the public for their patience and cooperation.

With concerted efforts from all stakeholders, OR Tambo International Airport aims to navigate this crisis while minimising disruptions to air travel.

