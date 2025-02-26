Acsa’s fight over baggage screening services

Acsa says Tuesday’s hearing marks a crucial step towards it taking over baggage screening from a private entity at its airports.

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) on Tuesday sought permission from the Gauteng High Court to appeal a ruling in November last year which barred it from bidding for or purchasing baggage screening equipment.

The court had ruled that the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, the Board of Airline Representatives of South Africa and other airline associations formed Aviation Coordination Services (ACS) to handle baggage screening.

ACS had the authority to replace backup screening equipment and blocked Acsa from acquiring the equipment until the court finalised ACS’s review application challenging Acsa’s decision to take over the service.

Acsa pushes for appeal

Acsa argued that Tuesday’s hearing marked a crucial step in fulfilling its legal mandate to provide baggage screening and handling services at its airports.

“The judgment prevents a state organ from complying with the constitution, its legislative mandate and from overturning an indefinite contract,” Acsa stated.

The company viewed the appeal as essential to continuing its statutory responsibility to oversee baggage screening and handling which is currently managed by the private entity ACS.

Dispute over procurement rights

According to Acsa, ACS had been providing screening services without undergoing a formal procurement process, which it said violated legal and financial oversight requirements.

“Acsa decided that, as the airport authority, it is mandated to provide the services to ensure a fair and transparent process be followed in terms of section 217 of the constitution and the Public Finance Management Act in relation to the services; and that the tariff charged is a regulated tariff in compliance with the existing economic regulation model for airports,” Acsa said.

Acsa further argued that assuming control of baggage screening aligned with its broader strategy to enhance legal compliance, improve operational efficiency and cut costs.

The company asserted that managing baggage screening services in-house would ensure the long-term sustainability of South Africa’s airports.

“Acsa remains committed to improving services for passengers and the aviation industry,” it said.

