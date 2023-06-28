‘No laws to find people guilty by association’ – Presidency on Mashatile’s lifestyle

By Molefe Seeletsa

The Presidency has lamented the assumption that Deputy President Paul Mashatile is guilty of something due to his association with certain individuals.

Mashatile has been placed under the spotlight this week following news reports which have suggested that the deputy president’s “luxury” lifestyle has been financed by corruption-accused individuals.

News24 revealed that Mashatile has lived a life of luxury in expensive homes even though he never pays for anything directly out of his own pocket.

ALSO READ: Criminal complaint laid against Mashatile’s former lover after she threatened to kill him

According to the publication, tenderpreneurs with billions in state contracts have funded Mashatile to maintain his lifestyle for years, including payments to girlfriends.

Controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi, has been alleged to be one of Mashatile’s largest benefactors.

Sodi is currently on trial on charges of corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender.

Watch the briefing below:

‘No criminal charges’

But the Presidency has seemingly distanced itself from Mashatile’s lifestyle choices, saying it was a personal matter.

“There are no allegations through the sort of formal criminal justice process, so you are referring to news reports. As a country, we don’t – as yet – have laws that prosecute individuals on the basis of being found guilty by association.

“We don’t have those laws. The deputy president is not facing any criminal charges nor has he been cited in any criminal investigation.

READ MORE: Mashatile and Malema co-governing SA not as farfetched as you may think

“With respect to the deputy president’s association that is a personal matter that the deputy president may decide to reflect on and I think it’s important we be cautious on the terminology we use,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said.

Magwenya added that Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa haven’t spoken about the matter

“There’s has been no discussion between the deputy president and president on the News24 articles,” he said.

‘Culture of zero accountability’

Meanwhile, Rise Mzansi has written to the office of the Public Protector, asking the institution to investigate any potential breaches of the Executive Members’ Ethics Act by Mashatile.

The party has raised concern about Mashatile’s silence on the exposé and has called for the deputy president to be held accountable if it was found that he violated any laws.

“In terms of the Constitution and Act, the deputy president may not act in any way that is inconsistent with his office, or expose himself to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between his official responsibilities and private interests; or use his position or any information entrusted to him, to enrich himself or improperly benefit any other person,” Rise Mzansi leader, Songezo Zibi, said in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘No finger-pointing’ – Mashatile says ANC ‘has always been an anti-corruption party’

Zibi said he was of the view that the South Africa’s political landscape had built “a culture of zero accountability”, especially when those in power were alleged to be or found to be corrupt or involved in other acts of criminality.

He said the powerful had placed themselves above the law.

“Deputy President Mashatile may wrongly and arrogantly believe that he does not need to account to the media, but he will soon find that the Public Protector does not share the same tolerance for violations of the law and basic democratic principles,” he continued.

Zibi added that his party would not let this matter rest until it reached its natural and legal conclusion.