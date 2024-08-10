Daily news update: Koko corruption case, Lesufi on Nasi iSpani, Women’s Day, and more

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, the magistrate overseeing the corruption case involving former Eskom boss Matshela Koko has been flagged, while Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has defended the Nasi iSpani project.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the 2024 Women’s Day commemoration in Northern Cape.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

News Today: 10 August 2024

Koko corruption case: NPA files complaint against magistrate over conflict of interest

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko during a media briefing in Johannesburg in 2015. Picture: Gallo Images / Mail & Guardian / Madelene Cronjé

The NPA’s Investigating Directorate (ID) said on Thursday that it has filed a complaint against the magistrate in the corruption case of former Eskom boss Matshela Koko.

The ID asked the Magistrates’ Commission to investigate Stanley Jacobs. It has accused him of having a possible conflict of interest.

Continue reading here

Government working on model to rollout Nasi iSpani nationally – Lesufi

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has says national government is nearing completion of a model to expand the Nasi iSpani employment programme nationwide.

There have been a number of problems with the job creation initiative with some people not being paid, while others complained about the short duration of their employment.

Continue reading here

Cameron slams slow pace of disciplinary processes against Mashatile’s VIP officers

Ian Cameron during the first meeting of the Portfolio Committee on Police. Picture: Twitter / @JustSecuCluster

The chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Ian Cameron, on Thursday said he is disappointed that the internal disciplinary processes against the eight SAPS VIP protection officers have not progressed.

The VIP officers are accused of assaulting a motorist on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July 2023. They were protecting Deputy President Paul Mashatile at the time.

Continue reading here

‘SA is deeply traumatised’: Ramaphosa says 1.5 million women are abused over a year

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave his Women’s Day speech at the Denis Nel Stadium in Pofadder, Northern Cape, on 9 August 2024. Picture: X/@CyrilRamaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday used his Women’s Day speech to highlight the alarming levels of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

Speaking at the Denis Nel Stadium in Pofadder, Northern Cape, Ramaphosa said 7% of women, that are 18 and older, had experienced physical or sexual violence in a 12-month period.

Continue reading here

Magashule’s ex-PA transported to Bloemfontein ahead of court appearance

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule appears in the Bloemfontein High Court on 15 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Mlungisi Louw

Moroadi Cholota, who is the former personal assistant of former Free State Premier Ace Magashule, will make her first court appearance next week following her extradition.

Cholota was successfully brought back to South Africa after her extradition was authorised by the United States (US) government on 31 July.

Continue reading here

Moshe Mphahlele was ‘assassinated’, says Malema at slain EFF councillor’s funeral

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillor, Moshe Mphahlele. Picture: X / @NalediChirwa

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has alleged that City of Johannesburg councilor Moshe Mphahlele was assassinated.

“Mphahlele was not killed during the protest, he was actually assassinated,” Malema said at Mphahlele’s funeral on Friday in Polokwane, Limpopo.

This comes after a memorial service was held at the Sankopano Community Centre in Alexandra on Wednesday.

Continue reading here

‘Victimisation’ of Chidimma Adetshina costs SA spot at Literature Festival in Mexico

Chidimma Adetshina Photo: X/@SbusisoMhlanga0

The Puebla International Literature Festival in Mexico, an annual event dedicated to celebrating literature and promoting cultural exchange, has revoked South Africa’s designation as the country-in-focus for this year’s festival following the saga surrounding Chidimma Adetshina

The decision follows Adetshina’s withdrawal as a finalist for Miss South Africa.

Continue reading here

Akani Simbine carries SA team to silver medal in 4x100m relay final

Akani Simbine in action for the SA 4x100m relay team at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Akani Simbine secured a long-awaited Olympic medal in the men’s 4x100m relay final on Friday night, anchoring the South African 4x100m relay team to victory at the Paris Games on Friday night.

Simbine joined Shaun Maswanganyi, as well as teenagers Bradley Nkoana and Bayanda Walaza, as they grabbed second place in an African record of 37.57 seconds in the sprint relay final.

Continue reading here

Sundowns’ Lebusa surprised by bold Folz

Romain Folz. Photo: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa has dispelled the notion that Rulani Mokwena’s departure has left them vulnerable.

The experienced campaigner reckons they will be stronger this season under coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

Their first assignment will be a tricky MTN8 quarter final clash against Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: 18 MK party MPs dismissed | Adetshina withdraws from Miss SA | Simbine leads SA to final