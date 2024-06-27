Climate change activists join global StopEACOP Coalition protest in Tshwane

The pipeline project began drilling near Murchison Falls National Park in June with at least 5,000 people scheduled to be rehomed

Activists from multiple organisations demonstrated in 12 cities across the world to bring attention to the East Africa Crude Oil Pipe Line (EACOP).

Alleged human rights abuses and biodiversity damage are fueling protester’s rage, while the companies responsible say the local populations will benefit in the long term.

EACOP is a TotalEnergies and Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) project, and the petrochemicals giants are in the advanced stages of linking oil fields in Uganda with ports in Tanzania.

Six African cities protesting

Abuja, Kinshasa, Nairobi and Tshwane joined the capitals of the affected countries in standing up to the multinational corporations.

Zaki Mamdoo, StopEACOP Coalition campaign coordinator explained the 26 June global protest was to discourage Chinese companies from backing the project.

The project initially had the support of 28 major banks and 29 financing companies, but pressure had seen many pull out, with state-owned Chinese companies having since moved to fill any gaps.

Describing the drilling as an “extractive neo-colonial project”, Mamdoo urged Chinese entities to evaluate their relationship with Africa.

“China doesn’t have the same history of exploitation on the continent but seems to be ready to replicate that. We want them to align their approach with the aspirations of our people,” Mamdoo told The Citizen.

Great Rift Valley biodiversity at risk

The oil being transported by EACOP will come from the banks of Lake Albert and the Murchison Falls National Park.

Mamdoo cites that roughly 400 villages and tens of thousands of people will be forcibly removed along the pipeline’s roughly 1,700km path to the Tanzanian coast.

He claims the potential harm of the completed project will have a carbon footprint of 375 million metric tons of CO2.

“EACOP has displaced thousands of their land, their livelihoods and economic opportunities for farmers and fishermen,” said Mamdoo.

At least 30 arrested in Kampala

The Ugandan military has been accused of defending the corporation’s interests and brutalising the communities that are resisting the project.

At the StopEACOP protest in Kampala, at least 30 protestors were arrested in the third instance of protestors taking their message to the steps of Chinese embassies.

“This follows the arrest of seven activists on 27 May during another protest outside the Chinese embassy in Uganda. This adds to the recent abduction of Stephen Kwikiriza and the ongoing harassment and intimidation of numerous other defenders,” stated StopEACOP via press release.

CNOON did not respond to The Citizen’s attempt for comment but TotalEnergies stated that they have engaged with the Ugandan government in an effort to uphold press freedom and foster open dialogue.

“TotalEnergies will not tolerate any threat or attack against those who peacefully defend and promote human rights. We believe that activists should be given an opportunity to engage in constructive dialogue in order to obtain long-lasting peaceful solutions,” said TotalEnergies’ Media Liaison for the EACOP Project Francois Sinecan in response to questions sent by The Citizen.

At least 33 activists protesting outside the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, have been arrested. The situation is still developing, and we'll provide more information as we get it. We urge the global community to join us in demanding their immediate and unconditional release.… pic.twitter.com/OpkP6YM1jA — StopEACOP (@stopEACOP) June 26, 2024

Benefits for local EACOP communities

Sinecan added that a total of 775 households, or approximately 5,000 people, will be rehoused in better conditions on 5,600 hectares acquired near their original location.

“With nearly $2 billion in investments, the [Murchison] and EACOP projects will create nearly 80,000 direct and indirect jobs. These resources will considerably impact the development of the Ugandan and Tanzanian economies,” said Sinecan.

As for the biodiversity, TotalEnergies claims to have committed to reducing noise levels, respecting animal corridors and only operating during certain times of the day.

“In the Murchison Falls park, strict measures were integrated into the design of the project to minimize its geographical influence, as well as its footprint on biodiversity. The installations in [Murchison] will represent a footprint of less than 0.03% of the total surface area of the park during the exploitation phase,” Sinecan explained.

Redress and reparations

This may not be enough for StopEACOP, with Mamdoo calling for a halt to the entire project.

Demanding respect from the Global North, he envisions a project that uplifts society through the exploration of greener alternatives and better access to energy for the poor.

“We want redress, reform and reparations for those impacted, and a commitment to a just transition,” Mamdoo concluded.