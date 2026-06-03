KZN police warn social media incitement will face cybercrime charges

Officers vow to monitor posts ahead of 30 June marches, citing past convictions under the Cybercrimes Act.

KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) police have warned residents against using social media or public platforms to incite violence during upcoming marches, cautioning that inflammatory posts, voice notes, or statements could lead to prosecution under the Cybercrimes Act.

Police said the province has been experiencing a wave of marches, and although the marches have largely been peaceful, officers have noted with disdain social media posts and public statements by certain individuals that could incite violence and lawlessness.

Cybercrimes act

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda warned the public to take note of Section 14 of the Cybercrimes Act, Act No. 19 of 2020.

“It says that any person who discloses, by means of an electronic communications service, a data message to a person, group of persons or the general public with the intention to incite the causing of any damage to property belonging to; or violence against a person or a group of persons, is guilty of an offence.”

Netshiunda said KZN Police have successfully used this section of the act to charge Philani Ronnie Gumede, who was a member of Operation Dudula in March 2022.

“After distributing inflammatory voice note promoting the chasing away of foreign nationals out of Durban, entering into their shops, salons and their workplaces, the court found him guilty and was sentenced to a fine of R10 000- or three-years’ direct imprisonment.

Protests

“The right to march is protected in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, such a right comes with the responsibility to be exercised within the confines of the law and in consideration of the rights of others,” Netshiunda said.

Warning

Netshiunda warned that police are monitoring the public space, and cybercrime officers will be profiling posts and statements that are deemed to be inciting violence.

Police have already made pronouncements that the planners of the 30 June 2026 march have promised peaceful demonstrations. Police will, however, deploy pre-, during and post-30 June 2026 to ensure stability, peace and order.”

Netshiunda warned that anyone found to be breaking the law will be dealt with in accordance with the law, without fear, favour or prejudice.