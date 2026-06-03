OCJ slams fake Chief Justice Maya ‘declaration’ claiming 30 June protest ban

The fake declaration warns that "any planned protest or public demonstration scheduled for 30 June is hereby banned"

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) has denounced a fake “official declaration” circulating online in Chief Justice Mandisa Maya’s name, describing it as malicious disinformation designed to mislead the public.

In a post widely circulated on various social media platforms, the fake declaration warns that “any planned protest or public demonstration scheduled for 30 June that promotes unlawful conduct, criminal action or violence against foreign nationals is hereby banned.”

Fake declaration

“Consistent with the constitution and the values of human dignity, anyone who takes part in or supports such actions-engaging in violence, intimidation, harassment, or destruction of property against foreign nationals-commits a criminal offence and will face the full might of the law,” the fake declaration claimed.

Disinformation

The Office of the Chief Justice said it had become aware of a fake notice circulating on social media platforms purporting to be an “official declaration” by Maya.

“The fake declaration is dated 24 May 2026 and bears the image of the Chief Justice. The signature used on it is also fake.

“The OCJ distances Chief Justice Maya and the Judiciary as a whole from this disinformation which is clearly malicious and intended to mislead,” it said.

The OCJ further urged the public not to share the disinformation.

KZN police warning

Meanwhile, KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) police have warned residents against using social media or public platforms to incite violence during marches, cautioning that inflammatory posts, voice notes, or statements could lead to prosecution under the Cybercrimes Act.

Police said the province has been experiencing a wave of marches, and although the marches have largely been peaceful, officers have noted with disdain social media posts and public statements by certain individuals that could incite violence and lawlessness.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said authorities have already made pronouncements that the organisers of the 30 June 2026 march have promised peaceful demonstrations.

“Police will, however, deploy pre-, during and post-30 June 2026 to ensure stability, peace and order,” Netshiunda said.