Aerospace and Defence Expo expects up to 80k attendees

This year’s Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition will showcase advanced military tech and attracting global interest.

This year’s Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition is expected to attract larger visitor numbers than in the past – both ordinary people and potential buyers.

This is an indication that South Africa’s defence industry may be bouncing back from the doldrums of the past few years.

According to the 2023 annual report of the National Conventional Arms Control Committee, defence exports have increased to R7.1 billion from R4.6 billion the previous year.

Bigger than before

The expo, taking place from 18- 22 September at the Waterkloof Airbase in Pretoria, is the largest defence exhibition in Africa and ranks among the top three worldwide.

Approximately 80 000 attendees are expected this time compared to 51 000 in 2022, when the country was still under some Covid shutdown restrictions.

The event provides local defence firms and the South African and international defence forces an opportunity to showcase new technologies and products.

As part of the exercise there will be a mobility track display involving tanks and military vehicles displaying their performances and functionality on the ground.

At the airshow, visitors will be treated to displays by the SA Air Force’s Gripen fighter and Rooivalk attack helicopter.

Among the technology expected to attract attention at the show are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones. Aerospace and defence company Milkor will present its Milkor 380, which first flew in September last year.

Milkor marketing and communications director Daniel du Plessis said the event is one of the most important and largest on the local industry’s calendar.

“It is quite a significant event. Various defence elements are expected to conduct live demonstrations that are open for the public,” he said.

Seven aircraft hangars at the military airport have been transformed into exhibition space to exhibit defence equipment.

The first three days of the expo will be dedicated to the trade show, where defence industry firms display their equipment.

The previous exhibition in 2022 saw at least 31 countries and their delegations visit South Africa, predominantly from Africa, a large number from Europe, some from the Middle East and a sizeable number from the US, Asia and Latin America.

The event is expected to be attended by the different defence industry firms, ministers and deputy ministers of defence and representatives of defence forces worldwide. South Africa’s defence wings – the SA Army, the Navy, Air Force, Marines, Special Forces and others – and delegations of police forces and policing institutions from around the world will also be there.

“The show is a huge economic driver. There are a lot of agreements and business conducted during this event. The defence industry from South Africa’s side allows for huge investment, especially the export of defence equipment to countries all around the world,” Du Plessis said.