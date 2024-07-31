Two SANDF members injured after leopard attack at air force base

One officer was going for a morning jog when he was pounced on by the leopard. The other was walking home in the afternoon when attacked.

The South African Air Force (SAAF) said it is aware of, and investigating, the recent leopard attacks at Air Force Base (AFB) Hoedspruit that left two members injured but in a stable condition.

The attacks occurred during the past weekend, Friday to Sunday, at the base in Drakensig, Limpopo.

Mostly scratches

According to AFP, the two injured South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members were “mostly scratched”.

One officer was reportedly going for a morning jog when he was pounced on by the leopard. The other officer was walking home in the afternoon when attacked.

The base lies within the catchment area of the Kruger National Park and it’s not uncommon for wildlife encounters of this sort to occur, Brigadier General Donavan Chetty told AFP.

However it is unknown why the nocturnal animal attacked, apparently unprovoked, during the day.

“We take these matters seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of all personnel and families stationed at the base,” an SAAF statement read.

“The safety and well-being of our members are our top priorities, and we are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding these incidents.”

The SAAF said while it understands concerns raised by the incident, it encourages all its personnel to remail vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when dealing with wildlife in the area.

Leopard to be moved

“In response to these incidents, Acting Officer Commanding AFB Hoedspruit, Colonel Enrico Gherbavaz, has mobilised the Base Environmental team to mitigate further risks,” the air force continued in its statement.

“Immediate measures include summoning the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) to trace and monitor the leopard, contacting the Limpopo Department of Economic Development Environment and Tourism and other stakeholders to arrange for the leopard’s safe removal.

“Additionally, communications have been sent out to residents, urging vigilance and avoiding solitary outdoor activities.”

The SAAF said it is also working with the Ingwe Leopard Research centre and wildlife veterinarians to ensure the leopard is relocated to a site in Phalaborwa.