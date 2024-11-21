WATCH: KZN police discover warehouses storing expired food in Durban

Food items such as canned fish, baby food and spices which are mostly used on chips were found stored with hazardous chemicals such as pesticides.

As the country deals with the scourge of food borne illness and poisoning, police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) discovered two warehouses used to store expired food south of Durban.

The expired items were discovered during an operation in the Bluff area on Wednesday.

Watch police at the warehouse in Durban used to store expired food

1/3 As the country deals with the scourge of food borne illness and poisoning, police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) discovered two warehouses used to store expired food south of Durban. #Durban #ExpiredFood #Police @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/HwxY1NHVVu — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 21, 2024

ALSO READ: Tuckshop open: Gauteng Education allows food sales within schools

Grim discovery

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said food items such as canned fish, fizzy drinks, soya beans, baby food and spices which are mostly used on chips were found stored with hazardous chemicals such as pesticides.

“Counterfeit prescription medication, body lotion and expired alcoholic beverages were also found in the two warehouses.”

Netshiunda said during the operation police also discovered another two warehouses which were storing counterfeit big-brand clothing items worth millions of rands.

“Investigations are underway to locate the people responsible for the sale of expired food which is mostly sold at the township and village spaza shops, as well as the importers of fake clothing items.

“Police have also intensified operations to detect vessels that come into the country carrying prohibited items and products that have not been authorized to be in the country,” Netshiunda said.

Putting lives at risk

The Provincial Commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has commended the various units that discovered the warehouses.

Mkhwanazi vowed not to “leave any stone unturned” in search of the people who put the lives of South Africans at risk, especially children who buy expired food from local spaza shops.

3/3 Police said food items such as canned fish, fizzy drinks, soya beans, baby food and spices which are mostly used on chips were found stored with hazardous chemicals such as pesticides. #Durban #ExpiredFood #Police @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/QURPglg7FC — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 21, 2024

Tuckshops open

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has announced measures to contain and avoid foodborne illnesses within schools in the province by food vendors, tuckshops and traders.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address last week concerning the deaths of children due to food poisoning.

The department earlier this month instructed all schools to suspend the sale of food within and around school premises until further notice, following a recent and alarming increase in incidents of foodborne illnesses affecting pupils across various schools in the province and across the country.

ALSO READ: Ban on food sales ‘too drastic’ and will affect pupils negatively, AfriForum says