Almost 90% of foreign government employees in health and education sectors, says DPSA

Foreign employees are screened by State Security, while Dirco guides policy based on 'diplomatic and strategic interests'.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has addressed concerns regarding the number of foreign nationals currently employed in government.

Officials gave a presentation to their portfolio committee on Wednesday outlining the departments with the most foreign national employees and policy driving decisions.

The numbers have decreased since 2024, but two sectors stand out as they were subject to protests by graduates in the relevant fields.

Foreign employment by the numbers

The department stated that the employment of foreign nationals was not meant to marginalise South Africans but existed to address a skills shortage in critical areas.

It revealed that 5 779 foreign nationals were currently employed by the government, down from the 6 220 stated in September 2024.

ALSO READ: Over 6 000 foreign nationals are employed in government departments

The current foreign contingent consists of 3 557 males and 2,222 females, a 62% / 38% split.

Employees aged 44 to 59 years of age made up over 60% of foreign employees, totalling 3 672.

Zimbabweans accounted for 2 172 of the foreign government workforce, while Congolese and Nigerians were the next highest African nations represented, with 755 and 367, respectively.

India and Cuba are the only non-African nations in the top 10, with 383 and 265, respectively.

Health and Education workers

Of the 5 779 foreign government employees, 89.4% are employed in the health and education fields.

Health care professionals constitute 2 511 employees, while training, basic and higher education departments make up a combined 2 660.

Other than justice and constitutional development with 204, the other departments’ foreign contingent is in double figures.

Unemployed doctors in Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Eastern Cape have all protested in recent weeks at the lack of employment opportunities.

Likewise, unemployed teachers held several protests in 2024, demanding that vacancies be filled.

Dirco’s role

The DPSA suggested a re-evaluation of policy aimed at “maximising local talent utilisation” through educational reforms and targeted sector support.

However, the department stressed the process of employing foreign nationals did not displace locals.

“The appointment of foreign nationals in the public service is a highly regulated process involving multiple departments to ensure national security, legal compliance, fiscal responsibility and workforce protection,” the DPSA stated on Wednesday.

It explained that Home Affairs enforced documentary compliance, State Security conducted risk assessments and clearances and that National Treasury regulated salaries.

DPSA clarified that all positions filled were twice-advertised and that head-hunting was considered before appointing foreigners, who were then only given a maximum three-year contract.

Permanent positions were reserved for South Africans, but the role of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) was key.

“Dirco formalises treaties, agreements and secondments, ensuring skills transfers benefit South Africa while aligning foreign employment with diplomatic and strategic interests,” DPSA stated.

NOW READ: 18,000 foreign nationals serving time in SA prisons