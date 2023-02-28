Another sluice gate closed at Vaal Dam as water level decreases

Faizel Patel

The department of water and sanitation has closed another sluice gate at the Vaal Dam on Monday.

This comes after the Vaal Dam continues to decease in capacity.

Six sluice gates still remain open to ease the pressure on the dam following torrential downpours earlier this month.

Heavy downpours

Heavy downpours initially prompted the department to open 12 sluice gates at the Vaal Dam to prevent the dam wall collapsing.

On Saturday two sluice gates were closed at the Vaal Dam System as water levels subsided following days of overflowing and flooding due to heavy rains.

Vaal Dam water decreasing

Department of water and sanitation spokesperson Wisane Mavasa said the Vaal Dam is experiencing continuous decrease in water capacity, currently sitting at 108%.

“The water levels at Bloemhof Dam [is] also on the decline, with the dam level at 105%, and the water discharge is being reduced gradually from 2800 m3/s [cubic metre per second] to 2400m3/s by this afternoon.

Other dams

“In the Orange River, the Gariep Dam is also sitting at around 108.84%, and the releases into the Orange River are 1 222.45m3/s. At the Vanderkloof dam, water levels are at 108% and outflow releases are 1 318m3/s,” Mavasa said.

Mavasa added that water levels at the Lower Orange River and Lower Vaal River remain high and are expected to respond to the reduced flows from both the upstream Orange and Vaal rivers only later in the week.

“The Department of water and sanitation’s hydrological monitoring and forecasting system continues to closely monitor the water flow in these rivers and dams, as well as other water courses across the country,” he said.

Torrential downpours

The torrential rainfall which was experienced in various parts of the country last week left a trail of destruction and many people destitute.

The rainfall was particularly heavy in the southern parts of Gauteng where several residents lost their personal belongings.

