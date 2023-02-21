Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
21 Feb 2023
21 Feb 2023
5:49 pm
Weather

‘Opening of sluice gates damaged our properties’ – Vaal residents furious they weren’t warned

Vaal residents blame flooding on the opening of the Vaal dam sluice gates.

Vaal Dam water levels after heavy rainfall
Photo for illustration. The Vaal Dam wall after a period of heavy rainfall, 3 January 2021. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega
The torrential rainfall which was experienced in various parts of the country over the last couple of days left a trail of destruction and many people destitute. The rainfall was particularly heavy in the southern parts of Gauteng where several residents lost their personal belongings. The heavy downpours also prompted the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) to open 12 sluice gates at the Vaal Dam to prevent the dam wall collapsing. Picture of Vaal Dam: Supplied by DWS ALSO READ: Torrential rains leave path of destruction through Eastern Cape Affected residents who spoke to The Citizen said if they...

