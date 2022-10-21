NPA gun for former Stellenbosch University student Theuns du Toit after urinating incident

Citizen Reporter

Former Stellenbosch University student Theuns Du Toit is expected to be prosecuted following his expulsion for urinating on another student’s belonging.

Du Toit will be charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“Yes, I can confirm that we’ve decided to prosecute the accused. We will be prosecuting him on malicious damage to property and crimen injuria charges,” NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told Algoa FM on Friday.

Court roll

Du Toit was filmed urinating on first-year student Babalo Ndwayana’s desk, laptop and books at the Huis Marais residence, which ultimately led to his suspension in May.

Two months later, Du Toit was then expelled by the university after he was found guilty of contravening the university’s rules.

ALSO READ: Stellenbosch University promises to investigate racism as rape accused granted bail

While the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) also launched its own investigation into the alleged racism incident, Ndwayana laid criminal charges against Du Toit.

As a result, Ntabazalila confirmed that the matter will be registered with the courts.

“But what Ndwayana has done is to give an instruction to the investigating officer to finalise the investigation before we put the matter on the court roll,” he said.

He was made to apologise at his res, no other action has been taken so far. The university hasn’t even sent out a formal email about the incident. pic.twitter.com/i5IvwQ3cvD— R O N E W A???? (@Ron3wa) May 16, 2022

Last month, another Stellenbosch University student was suspended pending outcome of an investigation after urinating on his roommate’s chair.

The student was also believed to have been drunk at the time of the incident, which took place at the Helshoogte men’s residence.

In a separate incident, racist remarks were made allegedly toward a female student at the university’s law faculty, EWN previously reported.

Meanwhile, Justice Sisi Khampepe was appointed in June to lead an independent commission of enquiry into alleged racism at the university.

The commission will consider the following related issues and concerns that may arise in the course of the inquiry, including the need for further investigation or consideration of related issues.

NOW READ: ‘Human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected’ – Stellenbosch University