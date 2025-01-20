Archbishop Thabo Makgoba ‘categorically denounces’ article linking him to scam

"The Archbishop wishes to assure the public that the contents are wholly false and therefore fake new," said his spokesperson.

Cape Town Anglican archbishop Dr Thabo Makgoba on Sunday condemned the fake article associating him with financial misconduct and scams.

An online article, which has since been deleted, claimed that the archbishop is under investigation for financial misconduct after the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) conducted a raid on his residence.

“During the search of the archbishop’s residence, authorities uncovered vast sums of cash stashed in safes,” it stated.

‘False’ article

According to his spokesperson, Wendy Kelderman, the Archbishop “categorically denounces” the false article circulating on social media linking him to a financial scam.

“The Archbishop wishes to assure the public that the contents are wholly false and therefore fake news,” she said.

SABC logo used

Furthermore, the article was posted on a website that had the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) News logo.

“The SABC has also been alerted of the use of its logo to legitimise the story and has undertaken to attend to the matter,” said Kelderman.

SABC has distanced itself from the article.

“SABC News distances itself from the article and is investigating the unauthorised use of its logo and branding.”

Kelderman reiterated that there is no legitimate financial scheme to benefit the poor and instead, this appears to be a financial scam that must be avoided.

She strongly discourages the public from registering for this fraudulent stock market scheme.

FSCA warns to be aware of unregistered entities

Meanwhile, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) recently warned the public to beware of people pretending to be investors and claiming that they can assist with lost funds invested in Banxso.

On Wednesday, 15 January 2025, the FSCA said it received complaints from consumers who said they were contacted by people claiming that they were investigating Banxso and that they located funds belonging to investors.

These individuals falsely claimed to be representing respectable organisations and regulators, and they also utilised alternative identities and businesses.

“The public is advised to be on the lookout for the tell-tale danger signs when dealing with people offering to claim or recover funds on behalf of clients.

“These red flags include requiring clients’ personal details, financial information, access to bank accounts or crypto wallets and requiring payment of funds for investments to be paid back,” it said

